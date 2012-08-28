TEXT-S&P:Lexmark ratings not affected announcement

Aug 28 - Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said today that Lexmark International Inc.'s (BBB-/Stable/--) announcement that it would be taking a $160 million restructuring charge to exit its remaining inkjet hardware business does not affect our ratings on the company. The restructuring actions do not materially alter Lexmark's business risk or liquidity profile. In addition, we expect the exiting of inkjet hardware will result in some operating margin improvement over the next 12 months.

With moderate leverage and consistently positive cash flow, Lexmark International Inc.'s "intermediate" financial profile provides important support the rating. In our view, the business risk profile for Lexmark is "fair," reflecting a narrow product base, a mature and highly competitive printer market, and an ongoing strategic investment in software and managed print services solutions. The current rating incorporates some tolerance for cyclicality in earnings and credit protection measures. Fully adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 1.4x as of June 30, 2012. Over time, we expect total debt to EBITDA (including capitalized operating leases and unfunded pension and medical benefits) will not exceed the low-2x area.