TEXT-S&P rates Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking NY branch CP program

Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1' rating to the US$5 billion commercial paper (CP) program issued by the New York branch of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. (MUTB; A+/Stable/A-1).

The ratings on MUTB reflect its sound financial profile on a consolidated basis, in addition to the consolidated financial profile and market position of its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--). The ratings also reflect MUTB's close business links with affiliated group companies and MUFG's control of the group's organizational structure and capital allocation.

MUFG is Japan's largest financial group, with consolidated net assets of JPY206 trillion at the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). The company boasts a strong business base in the domestic market, supported by the integrated financial services that it provides to individual and institutional investors, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. MUFG has strong business relationships with large corporations, mainly in the Mitsubishi group and overseas. Although the profitability of MUTB and MUFG falls below that of overseas major financial institutions, it is in line with the average among domestic major banks. Core profits at MUTB and MUFG are highly stable by international comparison, supported by good-quality assets. Capitalization at MUTB and MUFG are favorable in both qualitative and quantitative terms compared to domestic megabanks, and in line with the capitalization of similarly rated overseas financial institutions. MUTB and MUFG hold stable and ample liquidity, supported by their strong deposit base, which is diversified into small lots.

