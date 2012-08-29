TEXT-S&P summary: Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise

Aug 29 -

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--

13-Jul-2011 B-/-- B-/--

13-Feb-2009 B+/-- B+/--

17-Nov-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

28-Aug-2008 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' issuer credit rating on Philadelphia, Miss.-based Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise (CRDE) reflects our assessment of its financial risk profile as "significant" and its business risk profile as "weak", according to our criteria.

CRDE's significant financial risk profile reflects our expectation that over the intermediate term, credit measures will remain good for the current rating and that CRDE will generate sufficient free cash flow to comfortably fund the required amortization payments under its term loan, in addition to sinking fund payments required under its senior notes (total of around $10 million). We believe any remaining cash flow will be distributed to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (the Band), in lieu of further debt reduction.

Our assessment of CRDE's business risk profile as weak reflects its limited diversity, as an operator of three casinos located in relatively close proximity in the central Mississippi region, accounting and management turnover issues experienced within the past several quarters, and its relatively low EBITDA margin compared with many other Native American gaming operators. There is an ongoing FBI investigation following the July 12, 2011 raid of the Pearl River Resort. CRDE has been notified that the resort is neither the subject or target of the investigation. CRDE is addressing the accounting and management issues, including hiring an outside management consultant and adopting recommendations for additional controls and procedures. Still, we will require a longer track record without accounting issues, and more clarity into the new management team's operating strategy, before revising our assessment of CRDE's business risk profile. We believe CRDE's lack of direct competition in its markets helps offset some of the above factors.

Our ratings incorporate our expectation for fiscal 2012 revenue (ends Sept. 30) to decline in the low-single-digit percentage area, and for EBITDA to increase around 20%. This follows flat year-over-year revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2012, and we believe a weakening economic outlook will result in continued soft market conditions and modest revenue declines in the next few quarters. Our base-case outlook for the U.S. gaming sector is slightly positive, incorporating our economists' expectation for continued modest improvement in key economic measures like GDP and consumer spending, but our economists also expect unemployment to remain high, around 8%. They recently raised the expectation for the chances of another U.S. recession in the next 12 months to 25% from 20%. Our expectation for fiscal 2012 EBITDA growth follows EBITDA growth of around 20% in the first nine months of fiscal 2012 after cost-cutting measures; we expect further meaningful incremental cost cuts will be more difficult to achieve.

For fiscal 2013, we forecast flat revenue and EBITDA growth. This incorporates our economists' forecast for only modest growth in GDP and consumer spending through 2013, our belief that CRDE will not achieve the level of EBITDA growth through cost cuts that it did for the first nine months of 2012, and our expectation that there will be no meaningful change to the competitive landscape for CRDE's properties through fiscal 2013.

We do, however, expect increased competition for CRDE in early fiscal 2014, based on the recent announcement by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians of plans for a $246 million expansion at the Wetumpka facility in Alabama (about 230 miles from the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino, and 90 miles from Birmingham). The expansion will include a new 20-story hotel tower and an additional 2,500 electronic gaming machines (the facility currently has over 1,600 Class II gaming machines, a hotel tower, and various amenities). While Wetumpka is not a direct competitor to CRDE's properties, CRDE does draw a meaningful amount of its customers from Alabama, and particularly the Birmingham area.

Flat revenue growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2012 reflected low-double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter (largely from having a full quarter of the Bok Homa facility in the first quarter of fiscal 2012). It was offset by low- and high-single-digit percentage declines in the second and third fiscal quarters, respectively. The revenue decline in the second and third quarters was largely from weak market conditions resulting in lower guest counts. The lower guest counts were also the result of adjustments CRDE has been making to its marketing strategy over the past few quarters, including reducing the number of higher-cost entertainment acts. Despite flat revenue growth, CRDE was able to drive meaningful EBITDA growth in the first nine months through cost cuts, including the termination of high cost vendor contracts, and improved labor efficiency and vendor procurement.

CRDE owns and operates the Pearl River Resort consisting of the Silver Star Hotel and Casino, and the Golden Moon Hotel, Casino, and Arena Events Center. As of Aug. 15, 2012, Pearl River offered 2,761 slot machines, 67 table games, 8 poker tables, two hotel towers (1,067 rooms), an events center, and food and beverage amenities. CRDE's third casino, the Bok Homa Casino, is 100 miles south of Pearl River. It offers 768 slot machines, electronic table games, and limited food and beverage amenities. CRDE also operates a golf club and water park.