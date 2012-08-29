TEXT-S&P summary: StoneMor Partners L.P.

Aug 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- StoneMor Partners L.P. ------------------------ 29-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Feb-2012 B-/-- B-/--
13-Nov-2009 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Levittown, Pa.-based StoneMor
Partners L.P. reflect out believe that its business model, growth strategies,
and ownership structure will result in continuous negative discretionary cash
flow that will require ongoing external funding. This factor underpins our
"highly leveraged" financial profile assessment. We define "negative
discretionary cash flow" as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and
cash distributions. We view StoneMor's business risk assessment as" weak",
primarily reflecting its narrow focus in the mature death care industry.
We expect StoneMor to continue pursuing growth through expanding preneed
sales, supplemented by modest acquisitions. Preneed growth initiatives have an
extended cash conversion cycle and can result in negative operating cash flow
when booked, a trend we expect to continue. We forecast reported operating
cash flow of about $20 million in 2012. We expect unit distributions to
modestly expand from 2011 levels of $44 million and the cash flow to
distribution ratio to be about 0.5x in 2012. We are not expecting this ratio
to exceed 1.0x until 2014. StoneMor reported operating cash flow and unit
holder distributions of about $14 million and $24 million, respectively for
the six months ended June 30, 2012.
StoneMor's operating performance is in line with our expectations for
double-digit growth in GAAP revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. For the six
months ended June 30, 2012, GAAP revenue and EBITDA increased by 11% and 44%,
respectively. Our expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012 are
supported by a 30% growth in pre-need cemetery revenues from recent
acquisitions. We expect organic growth from established cemetery and funeral
properties to be around 3%, benefiting from higher average revenue per
cemetery contract offset by a lower death rate.
We expect StoneMor to remain acquisitive in 2012, but to a lesser extent than
previously, and believe 2012 acquired properties, such as the recent $25
million acquisition in Florida, will contribute to its growing preneed revenue
backlog and at-need interments. Our $20 million reported operating cash flow
expectation for 2012 reflects expanded EBITDA and working capital efficiencies
related to conversion of preneed cemetery revenues booked in 2011 or earlier.
StoneMor's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects slim operating
cash flow and the master limited partnership (MLP) ownership structure. We
believe cash distributions in the MLP structure are an important, if not
critical, return to shareholders, and will be paid out at or near current
levels, contributing to ongoing negative discretionary cash flow. Conventional
debt to EBITDA measures are less relevant because of the embedded nature of
StoneMor's negative discretionary cash flow. Negative discretionary flows have
been funded by external sources such as debt and equity over the past six
years.
StoneMor's weak business risk profile reflects the characteristics of
operating in the mature, competitive death care industry that has some
prospects of benefiting from a projected long-term rise in death rates.
However, industry growth prospects are somewhat offset by a rising consumer
preference for lower cost cremation services over traditional burials. Similar
to peers, StoneMor has limited ability to grow organically and must rely on
growth through acquiring cemeteries and funeral homes at attractive prices.
While its national platform provides scale efficiencies, the weak business
risk profile is also supported by its position as the third-largest U.S. death
care provider and second-largest cemetery provider (much smaller than Service
Corp. International and Stewart Enterprises Inc., and slightly larger than
Carriage Services Inc. The four companies combined are only about 20% of the
death-care market share: The rest of the industry is composed of small local
competitors. StoneMor does benefit by operating in niche middle markets that
are less competitive where there is acquisitive growth potential.
Liquidity
We view StoneMor's liquidity as less than adequate, primarily reflecting its
large cash distributions to its unitholders, which we believe are an important
component of the company's capital-raising ability. We believe sources of cash
are likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects
of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by at least 1x, without acquisition commitments. After the second quarter of
2012, it committed to $25 million for acquisitions.
-- Sources include limited cash reserves, about 70% available on its $130
million revolver (approximately $60 million available, because of covenant
limits) and around $20 million of expected operating cash flow. Uses include
$9 million for capital expenditures and $47 million for distributions in 2012.
-- We expect StoneMor to continue using external funding to support its
growing annual distributions, which have historically exceeded free operating
cash flow.
-- We expect reasonable headroom of 10% or higher on all bank-calculated
covenants over the next two years.
While not quantitatively included in our coverage ratios, we incorporate the
following in our assessment of liquidity:
-- StoneMor has sizable investments in trust funds it uses for preneed
cemetery services and merchandise. These investments remain subject to market
volatility and can affect overall liquidity.
-- StoneMor can accelerate delivery of some preneed services and
merchandise to release cash from its merchandise trust.
Recovery analysis
The issue level ratings on StoneMor's unsecured notes are 'B-' (the same as
the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on the notes is '4',
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on StoneMor, published on March 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on StoneMor is stable. We expect it to continue generating
negative discretionary cash flows and remain dependent on funds from external
sources until at least 2014. We believe it will continue to pursue growth
opportunities while returning cash to unitholders.
We could raise our ratings if we believe reported operating cash flows will be
sufficient to cover unitholder distributions by 1x. We could lower our ratings
if StoneMor cannot access capital markets. This could be triggered by an
inability to raise equity or a debt covenant violation.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008