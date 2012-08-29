TEXT-S&P summary: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Aug 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings ---------- 29-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: North Carolina
Primary SIC: Medical
laboratories
Mult. CUSIP6: 50540Q
Mult. CUSIP6: 50540R
Mult. CUSIP6: 50540S
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Aug-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
11-Nov-2002 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Burlington, N.C.-based Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
(LabCorp) reflects its "satisfactory" business risk profile (according to
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), as a low-cost U.S. provider of
clinical laboratory services. Its "intermediate" financial risk profile is
supported by its generation of robust discretionary cash flow (DCF). Over the
next few years, we expect low-single-digit annual organic revenue growth,
supplemented by growth from acquisitions. This assumes very modest volume
growth in routine testing (57% of 2011 net sales) in 2012 and 2013 and
somewhat higher volume growth in genomic and esoteric testing (38%),
consistent with continued gradual improvement in the U.S. economy. Organic
revenue growth in the first half of 2012 was in line with our expectations.
With minimal organic growth, we expect LabCorp's profit margins to contract,
but it should continue generating robust cash flow, allowing it to make
frequent acquisitions and large share repurchases while maintaining an
adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.5x. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted debt
to EBITDA was 2.4x, pro forma for $1 billion of new notes issued in August,
repayment of revolving credit borrowing, and the acquisition of MEDTOX
Scientific Inc. on July 31, 2012.