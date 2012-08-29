TEXT-S&P summary: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Aug 29 -

Summary analysis -- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/--

State/Province: North Carolina

Primary SIC: Medical

laboratories

Mult. CUSIP6: 50540Q

Mult. CUSIP6: 50540R

Mult. CUSIP6: 50540S

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Aug-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

11-Nov-2002 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Burlington, N.C.-based Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LabCorp) reflects its "satisfactory" business risk profile (according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), as a low-cost U.S. provider of clinical laboratory services. Its "intermediate" financial risk profile is supported by its generation of robust discretionary cash flow (DCF). Over the next few years, we expect low-single-digit annual organic revenue growth, supplemented by growth from acquisitions. This assumes very modest volume growth in routine testing (57% of 2011 net sales) in 2012 and 2013 and somewhat higher volume growth in genomic and esoteric testing (38%), consistent with continued gradual improvement in the U.S. economy. Organic revenue growth in the first half of 2012 was in line with our expectations. With minimal organic growth, we expect LabCorp's profit margins to contract, but it should continue generating robust cash flow, allowing it to make frequent acquisitions and large share repurchases while maintaining an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.5x. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.4x, pro forma for $1 billion of new notes issued in August, repayment of revolving credit borrowing, and the acquisition of MEDTOX Scientific Inc. on July 31, 2012.