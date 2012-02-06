TEXT-Fitch:US investors drive European high yield's strong start to 2012

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings says that high demand for new issues
among US high yield investors, combined with near-term relief in
Eurozone financial system stress, is driving a strong start to
the European High Yield (EHY) market.
"As of 3 February 2012, approximately EUR10.7bn of issuance
from European speculative-grade corporates in predominantly US
dollar tranches already signals the momentum for a robust Q1
2012. However, the lack of appetite from European based
investors, as reflected in the material spread differential
between US dollar denominated and Euro denominated market
benchmarks, and a recent shift towards higher risk new issuers
taking on USD liabilities with EUR denominated cash flows
highlights the potential for more volatility," says Matthias
Volkmer, Director in Fitch's European Leveraged Finance Group,
Frankfurt.
New issuance this year reflects investor preference for
stable credit stories with BB rating profiles from favoured
sectors and among issuers with existing investor bases, notably
in the US, as well issuance in the form of secured notes. In the
absence of cost-effective demand in sufficient volume from
European investors, BB rated European issues like Fresenius
as well as Single-B issues with secured and unsecured
instruments like Ardagh and Ceva, with yields ranging between
5.5% and 13%, have taken advantage of more favourable funding
conditions this year in the US market.
The successful placement of new issues from single-B
category issuers, including an upsized issue of USD1bn 7-year
non-call-3 senior secured notes issue by Spanish cable operator
Ono; USD325m 7-year non-call-3 senior secured notes by Danish
Oilfield service provider Welltec and USD945m aggregate notes by
Netherlands-based supply-chain-management firm Ceva Logistics;
highlight the gap in risk appetite as well as pricing and volume
conditions between the US and European investor bases. All three
issues reportedly traded at material discounts after issuance,
reflecting limits to demand and the determination of arrangers
and issuers to access all available volumes at higher costs
(including currency basis swaps) than their maturing legacy
debt.
Nonetheless, the pipeline of potential issuers for the
coming weeks amounts to equivalent EUR2.65bn and includes
CHF575m notes by the Apax LBO of telecom Orange Switzerland,
USD500m by Italy-based PET resin producer Mossi & Ghisolfi and
USD850m senior secured 7-year non-call-3 notes by UK chemical
business Ineos to refinance 2013 loan maturities.
"It is perfectly understandable that alternative sources of
capital will fill the void for Europe's higher quality
speculative-grade borrowers, however the move towards USD
funding highlights differences in liquidity conditions, rather
than differences in risk appetite between US and European high
yield investors," added Edward Eyerman, Managing Director and
Head of Fitch's European Leveraged Finance Group.
Specifically, the USHY market consists of over USD1trillion
in outstanding volumes, with low default rates and average
coupons of 8% translating into USD$80bn in coupon flows alone to
support new issuance. With US refinancing activity largely
exhausted and a dearth of M&A new issue, US investors are
instead targeting European issuers willing to pay a premium over
tighter USHY secondary market levels. EHY, in contrast, consists
of approximately EUR250bn in outstanding speculative-grade
corporate volumes, and relies on retail flows to a much greater
degree than the institutionally supported USHY market.
Consequently, European investors suffer greater volatility as a
result of inflows and outflows driven by Eurozone risk aversion
and secondary market spreads for EUR denominated issues remain
materially higher than US benchmarks.
The greater depth and liquidity in the US market also allows
US investors to accept higher incremental risk from European
issues than their European counterparts given the lower impact
of single-issuer losses in US portfolios. As a result, greater
concentration risk in European portfolios will continue to limit
volumes.