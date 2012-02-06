TEXT-S&P report discusses South African infrastructure ratings

Feb 06 - In response to investors' questions regarding our methodology for assessing the credit quality of rated South African infrastructure companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published a Q&A titled "Examining The Factors Behind The Ratings On South African Infrastructure Companies ESKOM, Rand Water, And Transnet." We consider this trio of companies to be government-related entities, and therefore we take into account our assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles as well as their links to, and roles for, the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, local currency A/Stable/A-1).

(Note: To accompany the report, there is a related CreditMatters TV segment titled, "South African Infrastructure: Behind The Ratings On ESKOM, Rand Water, And Transnet.")

In the Q&A, we address the following questions:

-- What is Standard & Poor's analytical approach to rating these three South Africa-based infrastructure companies?

-- How does Standard & Poor's assess the stand-alone credit quality of the three GREs?

-- How does Standard & Poor's evaluate the likelihood of extraordinary government support for each GRE?

-- How does the difference in Standard & Poor's assessment of ESKOM's and Transnet's SACPs, roles for, and links with the government affect the issuer credit ratings?

-- What could lead Standard & Poor's to change its assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support?

-- What is the effect on Standard & Poor's ratings of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support for Rand Water?

-- What is the main reason for the increased likelihood of support to Rand Water, in Standard & Poor's assessment, compared with ESKOM and Transnet?

-- What are the common strengths and weaknesses driving the stand-alone credit quality of these three GREs?

-- How does regulation constrain the credit quality of the three GREs?

-- Amid regulatory uncertainties, will future debt-financed investment alter Standard & Poor's view of these three GREs' credit quality?

-- Given these companies' large capex programs and future funding requirements, what are Standard & Poor's base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenarios?

-- How does the stable outlook on South Africa influence the ratings on the GREs in question and how would a sovereign upgrade or downgrade affect the ratings on these companies?

-- What effect would a change in the SACP have on the ratings on the three South African GREs?