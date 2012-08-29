TEXT-S&P lowers Ardagh Packaging L-T rtg to 'B'; outlook stable

Aug 29 -

Overview

-- The pace of deleveraging at Luxembourg-based glass container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. (Ardagh) has slowed, following the group's completion of the debt-funded acquisition of U.S.-based glass container producer Anchor Glass Container Corp.

-- As a result, we no longer believe there will be a recovery in Ardagh's credit metrics over the near term.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit ratings on Ardagh and related entities to 'B' from 'B+', and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Ardagh's credit metrics will remain at levels commensurate with a 'B' rating, with adjusted funds from operations to debt unlikely to exceed 10%.

Rating Action

On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B' from 'B+' its long-term corporate credit ratings on Luxembourg-based glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. (Ardagh) and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 17, 2012. The outlook is stable.

In addition, we lowered our issue ratings on Ardagh's senior secured debt instruments to 'B+' from 'BB-', and our issue ratings on the group's senior debt instruments and subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. These ratings were also removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 17, 2012.