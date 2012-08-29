TEXT-Fitch cuts Tulip Telecom to 'Fitch D(ind)'; off RWN

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Tulip Telecom Limited's (Tulip) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The agency has also downgraded Tulip's INR1.25bn non-convertible debentures to National Long-Term 'Fitch C(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. All the ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The downgrade reflects Tulip's inability to timely redeem its USD97m outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), which were due for redemption on 26 August 2012 at a premium of 44.506%. Out of the total redemption amount of USD145m, the company has so far arranged only INR4bn (USD72m) through rupee debt. It has received firm commitments of USD50m towards the subscription of a fresh FCCB issuance, subject to the balance amount being deposited through a bank debt into an escrow account initiated specifically for redeeming the existing FCCBs.

Tulip is raising the balance amount for redeeming FCCBs and expects to complete the process by 10 September 2012.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include redemption or restructuring of outstanding FCCBs.

Established in 1992, Tulip is an end-to-end data connectivity services provider. Its business segments - data connectivity solutions, managed services and network integration - provide data services, IT infrastructure and network solutions to enterprise clients and government entities. In the 12 months ended March 2012, Tulip generated revenue of INR27.1bn (FY11: INR23.5bn) and earned a net profit of INR3.1bn (margin: 11.4%), same as the FY11 profit of INR3.1bn (margin: 13.0%). In quarter ended June 2012, it generated revenue of INR7.2bn and a profit of INR1.2bn, which included an INR0.6bn profit on divestment of its 13% stake in Qualcomm JV.