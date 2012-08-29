TEXT-S&P cuts Southern States Cooperative to 'B'; otlk stable

Aug 29 -

Overview

-- Agricultural crop distributor Southern States Cooperative Inc 's operating performance and credit measures continue to be volatile, with operating earnings declining by more than 50% in fiscal 2012 by our preliminary estimates.

-- We are lowering the ratings, including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's adequate liquidity, including significant fiscal year-end cash balances, and the expectation that its earnings will rebound somewhat in fiscal 2013, but not back to our prior expectations.

Rating Action

On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Richmond, Va.-based Southern States Cooperative Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's 11.25% senior unsecured notes to 'B'. The recovery rating remains a '4', indicating our expectation for average recovery (30% to 50%) in the event of a payment default.

We estimate that Southern States had about $135 million in reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012.