公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:MasterCard's technology roadmap announcement is credit positive for VeriFone

Feb 06 MasterCard & VeriFone

* Moody's says MasterCard's technology roadmap announcement is credit positive for VeriFone

