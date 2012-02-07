TEXT-Fitch rates MMI International 'BB-';otlk stbl

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore's MMI International Limited (MMI) and its parent company, Precision Capital Private Limited (PCPL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned MMI's proposed USD senior secured notes an expected rating of 'BB-(exp)'. The notes are fully guaranteed by PCPL. The final rating of the notes is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

MMI's ratings reflect its position as a key hard disk drive (HDD) component maker for US-based Seagate Technology PLC (Seagate, 'BB+'/Stable). Fitch notes that there is a high inter-dependence between MMI and Seagate. MMI is Seagate's largest supplier for three key HDD components: base plates, voice control motor assemblies and swage mounts. The agency believes that the links are likely to strengthen, given the growing intentions of HDD manufacturers such as Seagate to enter into a long-term agreement with their suppliers.

MMI's ratings benefit from moderate-to-high barriers to entry in the HDD component sector. The barriers are MMI's patented technologies, its long-standing relationship with Seagate (22 years) and Western Digital Corp. (12 years) and its cost competitiveness in the short term.

However, MMI's ratings are constrained by its small scale of operations (funds from operations (FFO) of USD100m for the financial year ended June 2011), high FFO-adjusted leverage and customer concentration risk (FY11 Seagate share of revenue: 78%). Fitch notes that MMI is also exposed to the HDD market which faces a long-term threat from solid state drives (SSD), although demand growth for data storage and the price differential between SSD and HDD are likely to protect the HDD market in the medium term.

MMI acquired three smaller component makers in FY11, which resulted in a high FFO-adjusted leverage of 5.0x at 30 June 2011. However, Fitch expects the company's credit metrics to improve from FY12 onwards due to its ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF, (4%-5% of revenue). Although, Fitch does not rule out the risk of further debt-funded acquisitions the agency expects the company to maintain its targeted net debt/EBITDA of 3.0x.

MMI's operating EBITDAR margins have remained stable around 16%-17% over the four years to FY11 despite significant volatility in Seagate's profitability.

Fitch also notes that the Thailand floods last year have not materially affected MMI's financial performance. The loss of volume of MMI's key products was more than offset by shifting production to other facilities and through close collaboration with its customers. MMI has five manufacturing facilities in Thailand, of which four were affected by the floods. The facilities are covered by insurance and insurance receipt is expected in mid-2012.

Negative rating guidelines include the cost per gigabyte spread between SSDs and HDDs narrowing significantly, resulting in lower demand and/or Seagate moving its production capacity significantly towards SSDs. Also, MMI's ratings may be downgraded if cash generation falls or if MMI engages in another acquisition or capital management initiatives leading to FFO-adjusted leverage rising above 4.0x and /or FFO interest coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

Positive rating guidelines include an upgrade in Seagate's FC IDR accompanied by an improvement in MMI's FFO-adjusted leverage to below 3.0x and FFO interest coverage of over 8.0x, both on a sustained basis.