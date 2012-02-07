TEXT-S&P:Japan's Ricoh & group companies downgraded to 'A'

Feb 07 -
-- Ricoh likely requires more time to improve its profitability and cash
flows than we expected because the strong yen and impairment losses weigh on
company earnings.
-- We lowered the long-term ratings on Ricoh and its group companies one
notch to 'A' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications. We affirmed the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings.
-- The outlook on the long-term corporate credit ratings is negative,
based on our view that a sluggish global economy--including falling demand for
Ricoh's main products in European economies, which had shown relatively strong
demand--may slow any recovery in earnings.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt
ratings on Ricoh Co. Ltd. one notch to 'A' from 'A+'. The downgrade reflects our view that
Ricoh's expected losses in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) are likely to weaken measures of
its financial performance, reducing prospects for Ricoh's profitability and cash flow to swiftly
recover to levels commensurate with the previous rating. We also lowered our long-term ratings
on Ricoh Leasing Co. Ltd. and Ricoh's overseas subsidiaries. We have removed the
long-term ratings on the Ricoh group companies from CreditWatch with negative implications,
where we placed them Nov. 7, 2011. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit ratings is
negative. We affirmed the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on the companies.
Ricoh cut its business performance outlook Jan. 31, 2012, forecasting a
consolidated operating loss of JPY18 billion for fiscal 2011 compared with a
JPY60.1 billion profit in fiscal 2010. The main factors behind the revised
forecast are the yen's continuing strength; the impact of the Great East Japan
Earthquake and Thai floods in 2011; restructuring costs; and JPY36.9 billion
impairment losses on goodwill and long-term assets related to its U.S.
production printing business. We believe a continuation of the current harsh
business environment, including the strong yen, may delay Ricoh's ability to
improve measures of its profitability and cash flow. The company's ratio of
debt to EBITDA (adjusted for captive finance and lease and pension
liabilities, among other factors) worsened temporarily to above 3x in fiscal
2011 compared with 1.8x in fiscal 2010, and we believe it will take a few
years for debt to EBITDA to improve to levels commensurate with the previous
ratings. Ricoh's funds from operations (FFO) to total debt had long hovered
over 100% until Ricoh's acquisition of IKON Office Solutions in 2008 and the
global financial crisis of 2008. The ratio worsened to 30% in fiscal 2008 but
recovered to around 50% in fiscal 2009 and fiscal 2010. However, it is likely
to fall far short of 45% in fiscal 2011, and at this point we see little
likelihood of the ratio climbing above 45% over the next one to two years.
We are of the opinion that Ricoh's competitiveness in its main imaging and
solutions business, relatively light capital investment burden, and potential
for higher earnings in growth markets underpin the company's business. In
addition, restructuring efforts are likely to produce a degree of improvement
in its earnings in Japan and North America. Therefore, we limited the
downgrade to one notch. Although Ricoh's market share in its core copiers and
multifunctional printers business has declined over the past three years, it
remains a leader in major markets such as Japan, North America, and Europe,
and we view this market position as positive for its credit quality.
Furthermore, we believe Ricoh can use its existing sales network and clientele
to turn its growth businesses, such as managed document services and
production printing, into stable earnings sources.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative, reflecting
our view that it may take time for earnings to recover because demand in
European countries, which was relatively strong until recently, is shrinking
and concerns loom over the direction of their economies. Pressure on the
ratings may grow if we do not see clear signs of improvement in measures of
Ricoh's financial performance, likely due to a further deterioration in the
company's business performance or new business investments. We may consider
downgrading Ricoh if there is a lower likelihood of its debt to EBITDA
improving to below 2x over the next few years. Conversely, we may consider
revising the outlook to stable if the company further diversifies its earnings
sources, such as by increasing earnings from its production printing business,
or if measures of its profitability drastically improve. However, we believe
the possibility of an outlook revision is low in the near term.
Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term ratings on Ricoh Leasing and resolved
its CreditWatch placement following the rating action on parent company Ricoh.
The outlook, equivalent to that on the rating on Ricoh, is negative. The
ratings on Ricoh Leasing are equal to those on Ricoh because we consider Ricoh
Leasing a captive finance arm of Ricoh. Ricoh Leasing promotes Ricoh products
by financing a large portion of the parent's domestic sales, and it provides
financial services to companies in the Ricoh group. We do not expect any
changes to our stand-alone credit assessment on Ricoh Leasing because its
leasing contracts are diversified into small lots and the quality of its
assets are relatively stable; its profitability is relatively high compared
with that of other leasing companies we rate; and it maintains adequate
capital relative to its financial risks.