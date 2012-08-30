TEXT-Fitch upgrades Zurich Insurance Company's IFS to 'AA-'; outlook stable

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The rating actions are as follows:
ZIC
IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Zurich American Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
American Zurich Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Steadfast Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Northern Insurance Company of New York IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Assurance Company of America IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
Senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust IV subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Cloverie plc subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct