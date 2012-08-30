TEXT-Fitch upgrades Zurich Insurance Company's IFS to 'AA-'; outlook stable

The rating actions are as follows:

ZIC

IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Stable Outlook

Senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'

Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Zurich American Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

American Zurich Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Steadfast Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Northern Insurance Company of New York IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Assurance Company of America IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company IFS rating upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.

Senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'

Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. senior debt upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'

Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

ZFS Finance (USA) Trust IV subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Cloverie plc subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'