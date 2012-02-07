TEXT-S&P asgns 'B+' rtgs to PCPL, and MMI International's nts

Feb 07 -

-- Singapore-based mechanical and electro-mechanical HDD component manufacturer PCPL's parent MMI has high debt leverage, and high customer and product concentration.

-- MMI also has a strong market position, an extensive product portfolio, and firm relationships with customers.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to PCPL. We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating to MMI International Ltd.'s proposed senior secured notes, which PCPL guarantees.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MMI will be able to maintain its financial performance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and its 'axBB' ASEAN scale rating to Singapore-based mechanical and electro-mechanical hard disk drive (HDD) component manufacturer Precision Capital Pte. Ltd. (PCPL). The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B+' issue rating on the proposed senior secured notes by MMI International Ltd., which is PCPL's wholly owned subsidiary. PCPL, along with certain subsidiaries of MMI International Ltd., guarantees the notes.

The rating on PCPL reflects the credit profile of MMI Technologies group (MMI), which has an aggressive financial profile characterized by high debt leverage, and high customer and product concentration in a niche industry. PCPL is wholly owned by Singapore-based MMI Technologies Pte. Ltd., which is a major manufacturer of HDD components globally. For the four months ended Oct. 31, 2011, about 75% of the group's sales were from one key customer: Seagate Technology PLC (BB+/Stable/--). The group's position as a tier-one supplier for Seagate in a stabilizing operating environment offsets the above weaknesses.

"MMI's financial risk profile is aggressive," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group's debt leverage will remain high in the next 12-18 months.The group's debt is high partly due to three debt-funded acquisitions it made in 2010 to expand its portfolio and consolidate its market share."

The group's business risk profile is fair, in our opinion. Three key players dominate the global HDD industry after a recent industry consolidation. The consolidation is likely to be positive for the industry because it could stabilize prices and operations. However, the industry remains supply/demand driven, and key suppliers, who serve large global HDD manufacturers, have limited pricing flexibility, in our opinion.

MMI's strong market position globally, an extensive product portfolio, and firm relationships with its large customers underpin the ratings. We believe the group's earnings structure is resilient because customers face switching costs, and new suppliers will have to overcome high entry barriers.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MMI will maintain its financial performance in the next 12 to 18 months. The group's firm order book, free operating cash flow, flexible capital expenditure requirements, and strong market position will support its financial performance. We assume that the group will maintain a prudent financial policy in the next 12 months.

We may raise the rating on PCPL if MMI deepens its relationships with key customers, while maintaining margins and balancing sales more evenly among customers. We could also upgrade PCPL if higher-than-expected volumes and selling prices lead to a likelihood that the group will improve its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to less than 3x and its ratio of adjusted debt to capitalization to less than 50% for an extended period. In our view, the improvement in ratios depends on substantial improvements in EBITDA given that the group's debt is likely to remain high.

We could lower the rating on PCPL if MMI's earnings deteriorate significantly in 2012, leading to negative free operating cash and covenant breach risk. The rating could also come under pressure if the group adopts an aggressive financial policy such as substantial debt-funded acquisitions or large dividend payments.

