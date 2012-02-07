TEXT-S&P asgns 'B+' rtgs to PCPL, and MMI International's nts

Feb 07 -
-- Singapore-based mechanical and electro-mechanical HDD
component manufacturer PCPL's parent MMI has high
debt leverage, and high customer and product concentration.
-- MMI also has a strong market position, an extensive
product portfolio, and firm relationships with customers.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating to PCPL. We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating to
MMI International Ltd.'s proposed senior secured notes, which
PCPL guarantees.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MMI will
be able to maintain its financial performance.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and its
'axBB' ASEAN scale rating to Singapore-based mechanical and
electro-mechanical hard disk drive (HDD) component manufacturer
Precision Capital Pte. Ltd. (PCPL). The outlook is stable. We
also assigned our 'B+' issue rating on the proposed senior
secured notes by MMI International Ltd., which is PCPL's wholly
owned subsidiary. PCPL, along with certain subsidiaries of MMI
International Ltd., guarantees the notes.
The rating on PCPL reflects the credit profile of MMI
Technologies group (MMI), which has an aggressive financial
profile characterized by high debt leverage, and high customer
and product concentration in a niche industry. PCPL is wholly
owned by Singapore-based MMI Technologies Pte. Ltd., which is a
major manufacturer of HDD components globally. For the four
months ended Oct. 31, 2011, about 75% of the group's sales were
from one key customer: Seagate Technology PLC
(BB+/Stable/--). The group's position as a tier-one supplier for
Seagate in a stabilizing operating environment offsets the above
weaknesses.
"MMI's financial risk profile is aggressive," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "In our base-case
scenario, we anticipate that the group's debt leverage will
remain high in the next 12-18 months.The group's debt is high
partly due to three debt-funded acquisitions it made in 2010 to
expand its portfolio and consolidate its market share."
The group's business risk profile is fair, in our opinion.
Three key players dominate the global HDD industry after a
recent industry consolidation. The consolidation is likely to be
positive for the industry because it could stabilize prices and
operations. However, the industry remains supply/demand driven,
and key suppliers, who serve large global HDD manufacturers,
have limited pricing flexibility, in our opinion.
MMI's strong market position globally, an extensive product
portfolio, and firm relationships with its large customers
underpin the ratings. We believe the group's earnings structure
is resilient because customers face switching costs, and new
suppliers will have to overcome high entry barriers.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MMI will
maintain its financial performance in the next 12 to 18 months.
The group's firm order book, free operating cash flow, flexible
capital expenditure requirements, and strong market position
will support its financial performance. We assume that the group
will maintain a prudent financial policy in the next 12 months.
We may raise the rating on PCPL if MMI deepens its
relationships with key customers, while maintaining margins and
balancing sales more evenly among customers. We could also
upgrade PCPL if higher-than-expected volumes and selling prices
lead to a likelihood that the group will improve its
debt-to-EBITDA ratio to less than 3x and its ratio of adjusted
debt to capitalization to less than 50% for an extended period.
In our view, the improvement in ratios depends on substantial
improvements in EBITDA given that the group's debt is likely to
remain high.
We could lower the rating on PCPL if MMI's earnings
deteriorate significantly in 2012, leading to negative free
operating cash and covenant breach risk. The rating could also
come under pressure if the group adopts an aggressive financial
policy such as substantial debt-funded acquisitions or large
dividend payments.
