TEXT-S&P lowers to 'D (sf)' & drops rtgs in FAXTOR HG 2007-1

Feb 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- In our opinion, it is clear from its monthly reports that FAXTOR HG 2007-1 has insufficient assets to fully repay any of its noteholders.

-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the deferrable class C and D notes, and affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the nondeferrable class A-1M, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes, which have previously defaulted on interest payments.

-- We subsequently withdrew the ratings, the withdrawals to become effective after 30 days.

-- FAXTOR HG 2007-1 is a CDO of U.S. structured finance securities that closed in May 2007.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its credit ratings on the class C and D notes in FAXTOR HG 2007-1, and affirmed its 'D (sf)' ratings on the class A-1M, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes. We subsequently withdrew the ratings, the withdrawals to become effective after 30 days (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow continuing par value losses in the portfolio resulting from defaults in the transaction's underlying U.S. structured finance assets.

Our analysis of FAXTOR HG 2007-1's December 2011 transaction report shows that the issuer has assets with an aggregate par value of $657.56 million, versus outstanding liabilities of $1,149.73 million. The liabilities include $943.58 million class A-1M notes, which in accordance with the transaction documents must be fully repaid before any other class of notes can be repaid.

In our opinion, it is clear from the transaction's monthly reports that the issuer has insufficient assets to fully repay any class of notes in the transaction. As a result, we consider that 'D' is the appropriate level for all ratings in the transaction. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class C and D notes, and affirmed at 'D (sf)' our ratings on the class A-1M, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes. In 30 days' time, we will withdraw the ratings.

FAXTOR HG 2007-1 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) with a portfolio of primarily U.S. structured finance securities. The transaction closed in May 2007.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at