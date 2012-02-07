TEXT-S&P lowers to 'D (sf)' & drops rtgs in FAXTOR HG 2007-1

Feb 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- In our opinion, it is clear from its monthly reports that FAXTOR HG
2007-1 has insufficient assets to fully repay any of its noteholders.
-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on the deferrable
class C and D notes, and affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the nondeferrable
class A-1M, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes, which have previously defaulted on
interest payments.
-- We subsequently withdrew the ratings, the withdrawals to become
effective after 30 days.
-- FAXTOR HG 2007-1 is a CDO of U.S. structured finance securities that
closed in May 2007.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its credit
ratings on the class C and D notes in FAXTOR HG 2007-1, and affirmed its 'D (sf)' ratings on the
class A-1M, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes. We subsequently withdrew the ratings, the withdrawals to
become effective after 30 days (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow continuing par value losses in the portfolio
resulting from defaults in the transaction's underlying U.S. structured
finance assets.
Our analysis of FAXTOR HG 2007-1's December 2011 transaction report shows that
the issuer has assets with an aggregate par value of $657.56 million, versus
outstanding liabilities of $1,149.73 million. The liabilities include $943.58
million class A-1M notes, which in accordance with the transaction documents
must be fully repaid before any other class of notes can be repaid.
In our opinion, it is clear from the transaction's monthly reports that the
issuer has insufficient assets to fully repay any class of notes in the
transaction. As a result, we consider that 'D' is the appropriate level for
all ratings in the transaction. We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our
ratings on the class C and D notes, and affirmed at 'D (sf)' our ratings on
the class A-1M, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes. In 30 days' time, we will withdraw
the ratings.
FAXTOR HG 2007-1 is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) with a portfolio of
primarily U.S. structured finance securities. The transaction closed in May
2007.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at