TEXT-S&P summary: Murphy Oil Corp.

Aug 30 -

Summary analysis -- Murphy Oil Corp. ------------------------------ 30-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Arkansas

Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 626717

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2006 BBB/-- BBB/--

03-Oct-1994 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The ratings on El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy Oil Corp. reflect our assessment of its "satisfactory" business risk, "modest" financial risk, and "strong" liquidity position. The rating also considers the limited scale of the company's exploration and production (E&P) operations relative to similarly rated peers, which is somewhat buffered by consistently strong financial performance and favorable outlook for crude oil prices.

Murphy's near-term emphasis on onshore North American resource plays should offset its historical reliance on higher risk offshore exploration. We currently do not expect the potential sale of its Milford Haven refinery and retail assets in the U.K. and/or the potential spin-off/sale of its U.S. retail segment to affect ratings, as they are a limited contributor to earnings relative to the E&P division.

An overriding factor in our assessment of Murphy's business risk is the company's smaller scale of operations relative to investment-grade peers. Murphy's most recent proved reserve estimate for 2011 was 534 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) versus its 'BBB' peers' size of more than 600 mmboe. Murphy's reserves are located across several regions, including Malaysia, Canada, onshore U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, and Congo. A significant portion of the company's production derives from interests in large deepwater developments, particularly in Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico, coastal Newfoundland, and the North Sea. In particular, about 47% of production in 2011 was in Malaysia. A modest proved developed reserve life of about 6.0 years should continue to improve as onshore resource plays become a greater portion of reserves and production.