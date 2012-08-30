TEXT-S&P summary: Borets International Ltd.

Aug 30 -

Summary analysis -- Borets International Ltd. --------------------- 30-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: British Virgin

Islands

Primary SIC: Pumps and pumping

equipment

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on British Virgin Islands-based manufacturer of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) Borets International Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant," and its business risk profile as "weak."

The rating on Borets is constrained by the company's quite small scale of operations and limited product, customer, and geographic diversification in a capital-intensive and competitive industry. Another constraint on the rating is Borets' exposure to the inherent risks of operating in Russia, where we understand the company generates most of its EBITDA.

In our view, these factors are mitigated by the company's leading position in the ESP market, which has sound long-term growth perspectives and limited cyclicality, since the bulk of Borets' revenue comes from the replacement of existing pumps or aftermarket services.

Our assessment of Borets' financial risk profile as significant reflects the capital-intensive nature of the company's business and its limited liquidity cushion that relies on free cash flow generation and limited adverse working capital swings. Borets' credit metrics are quite strong for its current financial risk score--we expect that debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will be about 1x at year-end 2012--but the score also takes into account the risks of operating mainly in Russia.

While we recognize Borets' strategic importance for its 38.5% shareholder, Switzerland-based oilfield products and services company Weatherford International Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2), we rate Borets on a stand-alone basis, with no formal rating uplift related to Weatherford's ownership.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect mid-single-digit revenue growth in Russian ruble terms in 2012, primarily stemming from continuously sound market fundamentals and the development of international activity. We expect Borets' revenues to be broadly stable in Russia because we expect the company to maintain its market positions and continue to benefit from the ongoing need to replace aging pumps--average ESP pump life is less than three years. Additionally, Borets profits from high turnover coming from the trend for replacing older socker rod pumps with more efficient ESP pumps.

While our previous expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 15% in 2011 was not met owing to factors such as raw material cost increases, we continue to anticipate a gradual improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin to slightly above 15% in 2012, as Borets should benefit from the positive effects of its international expansion and the restructuring of its U.S.-based operations.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012, we anticipate that Borets will generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), in excess of $30 million, owing to its positive operating performance, and the containment of its cash outflows related to a change in working capital. We note, however, that working capital changes were negative over the past two years, which could have a detrimental impact on FOCF this year. We expect capital expenditure (capex) to be around 6% of revenue in 2012, mostly in the form of growth capex, as Borets will need to accommodate new international contracts and cope with the ESP market trend toward more rental contracts, which requires higher capex. We do not expect Borets to make any significant acquisitions.

As a result, we anticipate that credit metrics will slightly improve in 2012, including a decrease in debt to EBITDA to around 1.0x, which is comfortably in line with the 'BB-' rating.

Liquidity

We currently view Borets' liquidity as "adequate," under our criteria. On June 30, 2012, the company had cash and cash equivalents of about $57 million. We understand Borets has no committed bank lines available, and according to our methodology we do not consider Borets' overdraft facilities to be a reliable liquidity source for the purpose of our analysis.

The available cash position covers mandatory debt payments of about $31 million falling due within the next 12 months, until June 2013. However, given the absence of committed backup facilities and the amortizing nature of existing bank facilities, the company will have to rely on future FOCF, or new funding sources, to meet its debt maturities in the coming years.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect Borets to generate enough FOCF, more than $30 million in 2012, to meet upcoming debt maturities. According to our forecasts, Borets' liquidity sources should exceed overall uses by some $20 million this year, a modest absolute amount. If used up, we would consider changing our liquidity score to "less than adequate." As noted, changes in working capital historically have had a significant impact on FOCF, which makes liquidity vulnerable to unexpected working capital changes.

Most of Borets' loan agreements contain financial covenants that are tested semiannually. Most covenants were met with comfortable headroom in December 2011 and our view of Borets' liquidity as adequate factors in our expectation that the company will maintain this covenant headroom. The only exception is the debt service coverage covenant, on which Borets voluntarily maintains tight headroom by weighing its discretionary capex to accommodate growth while meeting covenants.

Our assessment of Borets' liquidity position continues to incorporate potential shareholder support in the form of cash injections, if needed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Borets will be successful in gradually expanding its geographic presence, protecting its market positions, and improving its operating margin over time. We anticipate an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly above 15% in 2012. We expect Borets to improve its credit metrics, owing to our projection of FOCF generation of above $30 million in 2012, which would result in adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 1x.

Downside risk is primarily driven by the ability to generate FOCF. Borets currently benefits from some headroom in terms of credit ratios and leverage. That said, a significant cash outflow due to working capital or other factors negatively impacting FOCF could weaken the company's liquidity, in which case we could consider a downgrade. We would consider lowering the rating if Borets increased its leverage above the adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x. However, we believe that lower revenues or margins could be compatible with the current rating level if liquidity remains healthy.

Upside potential in the medium term could come from the company's growing scale, successful geographic diversification, and a stronger than currently expected performance.

