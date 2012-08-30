TEXT-S&P summary: Coinmach Service Corp.

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Coinmach Service Corp. ------------------------ 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

laundries and

cleaning

Mult. CUSIP6: 19259B

Mult. CUSIP6: 19259W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jan-2010 B-/-- B-/--

09-Oct-2009 CCC/-- CCC/--

25-Sep-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

21-Jul-2009 B-/-- B-/--

31-Jul-2008 B/-- B/--

20-Dec-2007 NR/-- NR/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Plainview, N.Y.-based Coinmach Service Corp. (CSC) reflect Standard & Poor's Rating Services' view that the company's business risk profile will remain "weak" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" for the foreseeable future.

Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile is based on our opinion that the company maintains a very aggressive financial policy, which we believe is influenced by its owners, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Deutsche Bank. We also base our assessment on the company's significant debt burden and its less than adequate liquidity.