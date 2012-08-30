TEXT-S&P summary: Fluor Corp.

Aug 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Fluor Corp. ----------------------------------- 30-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: California

Primary SIC: Nonresidential

construction,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 343412

Mult. CUSIP6: 343861

Mult. CUSIP6: 34386E

Mult. CUSIP6: 34386F

Mult. CUSIP6: 3438E0

Mult. CUSIP6: 3438H2

Mult. CUSIP6: 3438H3

Mult. CUSIP6: 3438H5

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jan-2004 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Mar-1999 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Irving, Texas-based engineering and construction (E&C) company Fluor Corp. reflect its "modest" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile. We expect the company to maintain its leading business position in the highly competitive and cyclical E&C industry, which we believe involves greater-than-average risks.

We expect Fluor to report good revenue growth in the double-digit percentage range in 2012, following a 12% increase in 2011, as the company benefits from record backlog levels ($43 billion) in spite of the slow economic recovery. The company has won contracts for several large projects overseas related to infrastructure and mining, and Fluor's backlog for oil and gas work is increasing, which we expect to fuel growth. We expect its EBITDA margin to remain thin, in the mid-single digits. Debt levels are remaining relatively low so credit measures should continue to be strong.

We regard Fluor's conservative financial policies as a critical rating factor, given our expectation that customers and surety providers will typically prefer to work with E&C providers with low financial leverage. The company also has strong market positions in diverse end markets, including energy, government, power, operations and maintenance, and infrastructure. Still, we believe the E&C industry will remain fraught with significant operating risks. The industry is highly cyclical, and companies face potentially significant swings in earnings and cash flow as well as possible charges for cost overruns on fixed-price contracts--which composed about 15% of Fluor's backlog at year-end. The other 85% of the backlog is "cost-plus," which should mitigate the potential for major cost overruns in the next couple of years. We regard Fluor's risk management policies and procedures as satisfactory and in line with its peers.

Our financial risk assessment reflects Fluor's conservatively leveraged balance sheet and healthy cash balances, which are key in supporting the ratings. At the current rating, we expect Fluor to maintain free operating cash flow to total debt of 20%, and the company's ratio is currently well in excess of this. We expect total debt (including operating leases and pension and other postretirement benefit obligations) to capital of 25% to 35%; the measure was about 16% on June 30, 2012.

Liquidity

Liquidity is "strong." Our commercial paper (CP) rating on Fluor is 'A-2'. As of June 30, 2012, the company reported cash and equivalents and marketable securities of more than $2.5 billion, much of which we understand to be offshore and, therefore, not readily available for domestic operations. We estimate that sources of funds will be more than 1.5x uses of funds for the next two years and believe that the company has solid relationships with banks. Fluor also has a $1.2 billion revolving performance letter of credit (LOC) facility due in 2015 and an $800 million revolving loan and financial letter of credit facility due in 2013, providing additional capacity. The company also has a $500 million LOC facility that matures in 2014. We believe its surety bond capacity is good.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Fluor's conservative financial policy, strong liquidity, and our expectation of good near-term operating prospects (buoyed by the company's large backlog) limit downgrade risk. However, the company's exposure to highly cyclical end markets and its potential for cost overruns and large working-capital swings restrain the potential for an upgrade. An upgrade would likely require improvement in Fluor's business risk profile, such as more-consistent positive free cash flow generation or further diversification into less-cyclical business lines. We could lower the ratings if credit measures deteriorate (such as free operating cash flow less than 20%), assuming improvement does not appear likely in the next few quarters and excess cash balances are insufficient to offset the weakness.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008