版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns rtgs to Ardagh's recent debt issuance

Feb 07 Ardagh Packaging Finance plc & Ardagh MP Holdings USA Inc

* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Ardagh's recent debt issuance

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐