TEXT-S&P summary: KWG Property Holding Ltd.

Summary analysis -- KWG Property Holding Ltd. --------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 48277D
Mult. CUSIP6: 48277X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Aug-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on China-based real estate developer KWG Property Holding Ltd.
reflects the company's fairly aggressive debt-funded expansion, high exposure
to the high-end residential property segment, and short operating record
outside its home market of Guangzhou. The company's established market
position in Guangzhou and its satisfactory performance and improving
recognition in new markets temper these weaknesses. KWG's more diverse
geographic and product mix than that of peers with a similar rating also
support the rating. We view KWG's business risk profile as "weak" and
financial risk profile as "aggressive", as defined in our criteria.
KWG's high exposure to the high-end residential segment remains a key risk to
its operating performance, in our view. The company's property projects have
above-average selling prices and are concentrated in several first- and
second-tier cities in China. Guangzhou and Shanghai contributed more than 50%
of sales in the first six months of 2012. Despite good profitability and a
stable sales performance, we believe KWG is more susceptible to the
government's home purchase restrictions than its peers. This is because, in
our view, the high-end residential segment is largely driven by investment
sentiment and is more affected by credit supply. The policy overhang and tight
credit controls over the property sector will likely remain and pressure sales
in the next six to 12 months.