TEXT-S&P summary: KWG Property Holding Ltd.

Summary analysis -- KWG Property Holding Ltd. --------------------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 48277D

Mult. CUSIP6: 48277X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based real estate developer KWG Property Holding Ltd. reflects the company's fairly aggressive debt-funded expansion, high exposure to the high-end residential property segment, and short operating record outside its home market of Guangzhou. The company's established market position in Guangzhou and its satisfactory performance and improving recognition in new markets temper these weaknesses. KWG's more diverse geographic and product mix than that of peers with a similar rating also support the rating. We view KWG's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive", as defined in our criteria.

KWG's high exposure to the high-end residential segment remains a key risk to its operating performance, in our view. The company's property projects have above-average selling prices and are concentrated in several first- and second-tier cities in China. Guangzhou and Shanghai contributed more than 50% of sales in the first six months of 2012. Despite good profitability and a stable sales performance, we believe KWG is more susceptible to the government's home purchase restrictions than its peers. This is because, in our view, the high-end residential segment is largely driven by investment sentiment and is more affected by credit supply. The policy overhang and tight credit controls over the property sector will likely remain and pressure sales in the next six to 12 months.