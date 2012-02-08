TEXT-Fitch rates UBS AG's Tier 2 subordinated nts 'BBB-(EXP)'

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS AG's (UBS) new Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The notes will be issued through UBS's Jersey branch and will qualify as low-trigger progressive capital component under Switzerland's currently revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest banks ("too big to fail", TBTF legislation).

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated three notches below UBS's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers (in addition to the standard non-viability trigger) are notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk.

Given the comparatively low trigger (5% of the relevant adjusted core capital or common equity Tier 1 ratio including any converted high trigger instruments), Fitch has limited the notching for non-performance to one notch. The low trigger, which in Fitch's view is close to the point of non-viability, limits non-performance risk in a going concern scenario. Nonetheless, the 5% capital ratio threshold adds a second write-down trigger which is at least technically higher than the non-viability trigger and therefore incrementally increases non-performance risk in a going concern scenario.

The two notches for loss severity reflect the notes permanent and full write-down once the 5% trigger has been hit.

UBS is issuing the Tier 2 subordinated notes in preparation for higher capital requirements under Switzerland's TBTF legislation. After a phase-in period from 2013, UBS is expected to have to comply with a 19% loss-absorbing capital ratio from 2019. The rated instruments qualify as low-trigger contingent capital and can constitute up to 6% of UBS's loss-absorbing capital ratio.

UBS's ratings are unaffected by the rating action. UBS is rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A' with Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR 'F1', Viability Rating 'a-', Support Rating '1' and Support Rating Floor 'A'.