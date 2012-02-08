版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Heckler & Koch to Caa2, negative outlook

Feb 08 Heckler & Koch GmbH (Heckler & Koch)

* Moody's downgrades Heckler & Koch to Caa2 from Caa1, negative outlook

