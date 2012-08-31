TEXT-S&P summary: Asian Development Bank

Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Asian Development Bank ------------------------ 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational
Primary SIC: Sovereign owned
banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 045167
Mult. CUSIP6: 04517P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jan-1990 AAA/A-1+ --/--
02-Apr-1971 AAA/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Asian Development Bank (AsDB) reflects the bank's healthy
financial profile, conservative financial and risk policies, and strong
shareholders' support. AsDB's inherent credit risk as a multilateral financial
agency lending to members with low sovereign credit ratings tempers the above
strengths.