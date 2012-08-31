TEXT-S&P summary: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Aug 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG ------- 31-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency AA/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2007 AA/-- --/--

21-Jun-2006 AA-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG (AGCS AG), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (France) (AGCS France), Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. (AGR U.S.) and related subsidiaries under an intercompany pooling agreement, as well as Allianz Fire and Marine Insurance Japan Ltd. (AZFM) reflect their core status to their ultimate parent Allianz SE (AA/Negative/A-1+) and collectively comprise the worldwide Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) business.