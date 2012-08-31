TEXT-S&P summary: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG ------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency AA/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2007 AA/-- --/--
21-Jun-2006 AA-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG
(AGCS AG), Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (France) (AGCS France),
Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. (AGR U.S.) and related subsidiaries
under an intercompany pooling agreement, as well as Allianz Fire and Marine
Insurance Japan Ltd. (AZFM) reflect their core status to their ultimate parent
Allianz SE (AA/Negative/A-1+) and collectively comprise the worldwide Allianz
Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) business.