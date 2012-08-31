TEXT-S&P summary: Eli Lilly & Co.

Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Eli Lilly & Co. ------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States
State/Province: Indiana
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 532457
Mult. CUSIP6: 53245M
Mult. CUSIP6: 53245N
Mult. CUSIP6: 53245P
Mult. CUSIP6: 53245Q
Mult. CUSIP6: 53245R
Mult. CUSIP6: 53245S
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Aug-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
07-Oct-1994 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Indianapolis, Ind.-based Eli Lilly & Co. are underpinned by
Standard & Poor's Rating Services' expectation that, despite sales losses and
margin compression driven by patent expirations, the financial risk profile of
this mid-sized U.S. pharmaceutical company will remain "minimal" according to
our criteria for the next two years, given very low current leverage. Our view
that Lilly has a "strong" business risk profile considers its well-established
position in the high-margin, patent-protected market for prescription drugs
and a well-stocked, late-stage new product pipeline. The key uncertainty
facing Lilly--unlikely to affect our strong assessment--is the extent to which
its diverse pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions
will offset losses from an imminent patent cliff. We believe Lilly will use
its substantial financial resources continue a modest pace of product and
business acquisitions, in the $1 billion to $2 billion range. Pro forma for an
extension of this acquisition pattern and incorporating the patent losses, we
expect Lilly to remain essentially unleveraged through 2013, giving partial
credit to its substantial reserves of cash and investments.