TEXT-S&P summary: Dynegy Power LLC

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Dynegy Power LLC ------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 26817M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

Rationale

Houston-based Dynegy Power generates cash flow from 6,771 mega-watts of mostly natural gas fired electric generation assets that operate usually in intermediate and peaking modes. About one-third of the assets are peaking assets on a megawatt basis. There is some asset diversity, with about 49% of capacity operating in the California ISO, 26% in the PJM Interconnection, 16% in the New York ISO, and 8% in the New England ISO. Dynegy Power has some short-term fixed revenue agreements and hedge agreements, and also earns capacity payments in the northeast markets that are based on completed auctions from now to mid-2016. Capital expenditure needs are modest.

Dynegy Power's business risk profile is "weak," based on its exposure to competitive merchant markets, its modest size, and modest asset diversity. Its financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." On our corporate rating matrix, this combination reflects a 'B-' corporate credit profile, but the unit's 'CCC+' reflects a rating constraint because of the company's link to bankrupt parents.

Dynegy Power is a subsidiary of Dynegy Holdings LLC (unrated), which is owned by Dynegy Inc. (D). Dynegy Holdings and Dynegy are currently in bankruptcy and are steadily advancing a plan of emergence. We rate Dynegy Power at 'CCC+', above the Dynegy Holdings and Dynegy ratings, based on ring-fencing provisions that make Dynegy Power bankruptcy-remote from its parents, but not bankruptcy-proof. Despite Dynegy Holdings' bankruptcy filing in November 2011, creditors have not tried to pull Dynegy Power into the bankruptcy proceedings. Dynegy Power has $1.1 billion in credit facilities due 2017, and credit facility lenders are secured by all the assets of Dynegy Power, which provides a disincentive for Dynegy Holdings' creditors to force a filing. Dynegy Holdings' creditors will gain Dynegy Power anyway under the proposed bankruptcy emergence plan.

Dynegy filed for bankruptcy protection on July 6, 2012 to support its proposed emergence plan. Dynegy and Dynegy Holdings expect to emerge from bankruptcy as a single entity in the fall of 2012 and will own Dynegy Power and Dynegy Midwest Generation.