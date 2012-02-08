TEXT-S&P:Attachmate rtgs unaffected by dividend recap announcemnt

Feb 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its rating and outlook on Attachmate Corp. are not affected following the company's announcement that it has withdrawn its proposed $609 million dividend recapitalization transaction.

Standard & Poor's believes that Attachmate's financial policy over time remains aggressive and would lead to a higher adjusted leverage than its current pro forma leverage of about 3x (Attachmate's leverage, on a GAAP basis, was about 8x at Dec. 31, 2011, due to a significant amount of Novell's pre-acquisition deferred revenue not being recognized into revenue, which is in accordance with GAAP acquisition accounting). The dividend recapitalization would have resulted in pro forma leverage of about 4x if it had been completed, which is appropriate for the rating given the challenge of reversing revenue pressures at the Novell and NetIQ business segments. Success in meeting these challenges and sustaining pro forma leverage at about 4x could lead to an upgrade over the medium term.

Attachmate is a software and services provider with a broad base of products, including host connectivity and systems and security management.