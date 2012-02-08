TEXT-S&P:Attachmate rtgs unaffected by dividend recap announcemnt

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its rating and outlook on Attachmate Corp. are not affected following the company's announcement that it has withdrawn its proposed $609 million dividend recapitalization transaction.
Standard & Poor's believes that Attachmate's financial policy over time remains aggressive and would lead to a higher adjusted leverage than its current pro forma leverage of about 3x (Attachmate's leverage, on a GAAP basis, was about 8x at Dec. 31, 2011, due to a significant amount of Novell's pre-acquisition deferred revenue not being recognized into revenue, which is in accordance with GAAP acquisition accounting). The dividend recapitalization would have resulted in pro forma leverage of about 4x if it had been completed, which is appropriate for the rating given the challenge of reversing revenue pressures at the Novell and NetIQ business segments. Success in meeting these challenges and sustaining pro forma leverage at about 4x could lead to an upgrade over the medium term.
Attachmate is a software and services provider with a broad base of products, including host connectivity and systems and security management.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.