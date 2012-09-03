TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of America's Indian NBFC subsidiaries

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Limited's
(DSPMLC) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook, and its
National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed Banc of America
Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.'s (BASIL) National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. DSPMLC
and BASIL are Bank of America's (BAC, 'A'/Stable/'bbb+') non-banking finance company
(NBFC) subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this commentary.
The ratings of BASIL and DSPMLC are driven by Fitch's expectations of strong
support from their ultimate parent, BAC, which wholly owns these companies
through intermediate holding companies. BASIL and DSPMLC are closely integrated
with BAC's banking subsidiary - Bank of America N.A. (BANA; 'A'/Stable/'bbb+')
in India, which provides operating infrastructure and management resources to
BASIL and also has management oversight of DSPMLC.
BAC recently announced that it will sell its non-US global wealth management
business (GWM) to Switzerland-based Julius Baer Group (JBG). This includes the
key business line of loans against shares of BAC's NBFC business in India under
DSPMLC. However, management expects DSPMLC to remain the core NBFC subsidiary of
BAC in India and the outstanding debt (mainly market-linked debentures) of
DSPMLC will remain a liability of DSPMLC and BAC.
Fitch will monitor the progress of the GWM sale transaction in India between BAC
and JBG, and take an appropriate rating action against DSPMLC or BASIL in the
event of sale of any of these two NBFCs to JBG. The rating action will be based
on the strategic importance of each NBFC to its respective parent, strength of
the linkages with the parent(s), and the parents' credit profile at that time.
DSPMLC is a non-deposit taking NBFC and engaged in providing loans against
shares to high net worth clients of BAC in India along with investing in
corporate/government debt securities and structured transactions.
BASIL is also a non-deposit taking NBFC. Formerly a primary dealer (PD) in
government securities, its primary business is now investing in debt market
instruments. BASIL's PD business merged with BANA in August 2006.
The full list of rating action is:
DSPMLC:
- National Long-Term 'Fitch AAA(ind)' rating affirmed; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)' rating affirmed
- INR9.59bn proposed principal protected equity-linked debentures* (ELDs) 'Fitch
PP-MLD AAAemr(ind)' rating affirmed
- INR2.5bn short-term debt 'Fitch A1+(ind)' rating affirmed
- INR351.4m principal protected ELDs 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)' rating affirmed
- INR57.3m principal protected ELDs 'Fitch PP-MLD AAAemr(ind)' rating affirmed
* PP-MLD: principal protected market linked debentures
BASIL:
- National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)' rating affirmed
- INR2bn short-term debt 'Fitch A1+(ind)' rating affirmed
The suffix 'emr' denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk from the
rating. Ratings of the market-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of the
underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market risk
that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from the
fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the performance
of a reference index or equity share (detailed in the information memorandum of
the issue).