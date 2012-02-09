版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 17:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms JI Accident A1 rating

Feb 09 JI Accident & Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (JIA)

* Moody's confirms JI Accident A1 rating, outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐