版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms MCE Finance ratings; outlook stable

Feb 09 MCE Finance Ltd

* Moody's affirms MCE Finance ratings; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐