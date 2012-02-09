版本:
BRIEF-Moody's assigns A1 ratings to Dolphin Energy's new bonds

Feb 09 Dolphin Energy Limited

* Moody's assigns A1 ratings to Dolphin Energy's new bonds; stable outlook

