TEXT-Fitch:Chargeoffs hit four-year low for U.S. credit card ABS

Feb 09 - Positive momentum has carried into the beginning of
this year for U.S. prime credit card ABS, with chargeoffs
dropping to levels not seen in over four years, according to the
latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
Fitch's Prime Credit Card Chargeoff Index for January
dropped 31 basis points (bps) to 5.33%, a level not seen since
the end of 2007. Chargeoff performance remained approximately
36% lower compared to January 2010. Prime chargeoffs have
diminished by more than half from an all-time high of 11.37% set
in February 2010. Along with chargeoffs, delinquencies and
excess spread also improved.
ABS ratings on both prime and retail credit card trusts are
expected to remain stable given available credit enhancement,
loss coverage multiples, and structural protections afforded
investors