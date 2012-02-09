TEXT-Fitch upgrades Textron to 'BBB-'; outlook stable

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default
Rating and long-term debt ratings for Textron Inc. (TXT) and Textron Financial
Corporation (TFC) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. TXT's
short-term ratings have been upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'. TFC's subordinated debt
rating has been upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'. A full rating list is shown below.
TFC's ratings are linked to TXT's ratings through a support agreement and other
factors. The support agreement requires TXT to maintain full ownership, minimum
net worth of $200 million and fixed charge coverage of 1.25 times (x). Other
factors supporting the rating linkage include a shared corporate identity,
common management, and the extension of intercompany loans to TFC.
The upgrades of TXT's and TFC's ratings largely reflect material progress toward
liquidating TFC's non-captive portfolio and diminished concerns about TXT's
ability to support TFC in the event of losses or a lack of liquidity. Fitch
previously viewed TXT's credit profile as consistent with a low investment grade
rating when excluding required support for TFC. The ratings for TXT continue to
be constrained by TFC, although to a lesser degree than in the past. Fitch
estimates debt/EBITDA at TXT's manufacturing business was approximately 2.0x as
of Dec. 31, 2011 compared with 2.35x at the end of 2010.
Since late 2008 when TXT decided to exit its non-captive portfolio, the size of
the non-captive managed portfolio has declined from more than $7 billion to less
than $1 billion at the end of 2011. Cash collections on liquidated receivables
have supported a reduction in debt used to fund the receivables portfolio. At
the same time, TFC's leverage improved to 4.5x at Dec. 31, 2011 as estimated by
Fitch, compared to 4.8x at the end of 2010 and 5.6x at the end of 2009. Also,
TFC's liquidity has been sufficient to limit the amount of net cash advances
needed from TXT.
Risks related to TFC's portfolio have been reduced but not eliminated. Asset
quality and cash conversion are generally weakening as the highest quality
assets amortize or are sold. A large portion of the nearly $1 billion
non-captive portfolio consists of long term golf mortgage and timeshare
receivables of which nearly half were classified as non-accrual as recently as
Sept. 30, 2011. If cash generated from the liquidation of TFC's non-captive
portfolio is less than expected due to higher credit losses or discounting, TXT
would need to provide further support for TFC which would reduce TXT's
liquidity. The impact would be limited, however, due to the reduced size of the
non-captive portfolio and TXT's cash balances and operating cash flow which
provide sufficient capacity to support TFC at moderate levels.
Near-term debt maturities at TFC before 2013 are not significant, but the amount
and timing of some of TFC's subsequent debt maturities and asset liquidations
could be mismatched, possibly requiring support from TXT, at least temporarily.
TFC relies on TXT for short-term funding as it does not have a bank facility.
TFC repaid and terminated its bank facility in October 2011. In the medium term,
TFC's ability to repay debt will partly depend on the cash conversion of its
non-captive portfolio. Concerns about liquidation will decline further as the
non-captive portfolio shrinks.
TFC's captive portfolio totaled $1.9 billion and consisted primarily of aviation
receivables. Non-accrual accounts were 5.9% of total captive receivables at
Sept. 30, 2011 compared to 7.2% at the end of fiscal 2010. Although the level of
non-accrual accounts is relatively high, potential concerns about credit quality
in the captive portfolio are mitigated by an improving trend in the level of
accruals, TFC's expertise managing aviation receivables, and the beginning of a
recovery in the business jet market that should support collateral values.
Future positive rating actions could result from the eventual completion of
TFC's non-captive portfolio liquidation, a material recovery in Cessna's
business jet market, TXT's ability to adjust to potentially lower
defense-related revenue at Bell and Textron Systems, and further progress in
addressing pension liabilities. The ratings could be negatively affected by
material losses at TFC, lower revenue and margins at TXT's manufacturing
businesses associated with an economic downturn, large declines in defense
revenue, or production cuts at Cessna if the business jet market weakens from
its current level.
TXT's support for TFC includes capital contributions and intercompany loans to
TFC. Losses at TFC require TXT to contribute capital under a support agreement,
but TFC's liquidity was sufficient in 2011 to pay an offsetting amount of
dividends to TXT. TFC's operating profit could improve to a break-even level in
2012 as the non-captive portfolio is liquidated and loan losses decline. At the
end of 2011, non-accruals fell slightly to $566 million before an adjustment to
reclassify the Golf Mortgage portfolio as held-for-sale. Non-accruals totaled
$321 million after the adjustment, or 11% of the book value of TFC's total
receivables portfolio, excluding held-for-sale. Future capital contributions
from TXT, net of dividends, may be nominal and intercompany loans to TFC could
begin to decline from approximately $500 million at the end of 2011. However,
loans may still be required for short periods depending on the timing of TFC's
scheduled debt maturities and cash conversion from the liquidation of
receivables.
TXT's manufacturing free cash flow in 2011 was $319 million after $642 million
of pension contributions and $22 million of dividends. Operating cash flow in
2011 was stronger than usual due to timing and one-time items and is likely to
moderate to a more sustainable level in 2012. Fitch estimates free cash flow in
2012 could improve to $500 million as slightly lower operating cash flow
associated with higher spending for product development is more than offset by
lower pension contributions. TXT's $642 million contribution to its pension
plans in 2011 was substantially above its initial plan of $250 million. The
company plans to contribute $200 million in 2012. At the end of 2010, the net
pension obligation was $1.3 billion. The funded status at the end of 2011 is not
yet available, but the large contributions in 2011 will mitigate the negative
impact on TXT's pension obligation from the decline in discount rates and
assumed asset returns.
TXT's ratings are supported by steady operating cash flow at the manufacturing
businesses, solid performance at Bell, effective cost controls which are
contributing to improved margin performance at the manufacturing businesses, and
a nascent recovery in Cessna's business jet market. The market for large
business jets is recovering sooner than the light and midsize segments where
Cessna has its strongest presence. Margins at Cessna remain low but could rise
slightly in 2012 if orders at least hold steady to support current production
levels. The backlog is lower than usual following the deep downturn in demand
for business jets, and future production cuts represent a risk if demand
falters. Cessna's operating margin of 2% in 2011 reflected a gradual improvement
during the year. By comparison, the margin in 2010 was negative 1.1%.
Bell's military business represents a core strength. H-1 production has been
steady while V-22 aircraft production rates are likely to ramp up through 2012
before stabilizing. Bell has a substantial installed base which could benefit
from aftermarket spending and modernization programs. Conditions in the
commercial helicopter market are beginning to recover from trough levels in
2010. Commercial unit sales, excluding foreign military sales, increased to 120
units in 2011 from 103 aircraft in 2010, and volume could increase further in
2012 based on the backlog and a potential ramp up in production for the 429
helicopter which is still at an early point in its life cycle. Bell's margins in
2011 increased 160 bps to 14.8% and exceeded initial expectations due to higher
U.S. military deliveries and effective execution. In 2012, margins could decline
modestly due to an increase in lower-margin commercial helicopter volumes and
higher R&D spending.
Rating concerns at TXT include low unit deliveries and margins at Cessna,
pension contributions, the risk of slower economic growth in Europe and Asia,
and pressure on U.S. defense spending that is an important part of the Bell and
Textron Systems businesses. In the Industrial segment, sales volumes are
generally stable as demand for automotive fuel systems at Kautex mitigates weak
conditions in the segment's construction, turf and golf markets.
At Dec. 31, 2011, TXT's liquidity included manufacturing cash of $871 million
and a $1 billion four-year bank facility that expires in 2015. The facility
includes a maximum debt to capitalization covenant of 65% and a requirement that
TFC's leverage not exceed 9:1. Fitch calculates these covenants were well within
compliance at Dec. 31, 2011. Debt maturities at TXT are modest in 2012, at less
than $200 million. Maturities are larger in 2013, at approximately $600 million,
but do not exceed $350 million annually after 2013.
The narrowing of the notching on TFC's subordinated debt reflects an improvement
in the unencumbered asset mix, as the non-captive portfolio has continued to
decline in size, and an overall improvement in asset coverage.