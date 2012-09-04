TEXT-S&P summary: Ship Finance International Ltd.

Sept 04 -

Summary analysis -- Ship Finance International Ltd. --------------- 04-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Deep Sea Foreign

Trans. of

Freight

Mult. CUSIP6: 824689

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2006 BB/-- BB/--

05-Dec-2003 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Bermuda-registered Ship Finance International Ltd. (Ship Finance) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's dependence on the shipping industry, which we believe has speculative-grade characteristics. The rating also reflects Ship Finance's concentrated exposure to credit risk on its charter-party portfolio and our view that the company's financial risk profile is "aggressive".

These factors are balanced by the company's business risk profile, which we view as "fair". The business risk profile is underpinned by long-term, fixed-rate, contract-based revenue and cost structures, credit enhancement for about one-half of the company's revenues, and a large, albeit aging, fleet. In addition, Ship Finance owns one of the largest oil tanker fleets in the world. It also owns a fleet of dry bulk and container vessels, along with offshore ultra-deepwater drilling rigs and supply vessels. Ship Finance is a financing company and leases its vessels to operating companies on largely long-term charter contracts.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe that conditions for global shipping operators will remain difficult in the near term. In general, the industry is already plagued by ship oversupply and will likely also face lower trade volumes as a result of a slowing global economy. A flood of new ships hitting the water over the past several quarters is cutting fleet utilization rates and eating into vessel values and charter rates, the latter of which are continuing at historical lows. Order books for newbuilds are still significant, albeit easing; as a result, we expect new vessel deliveries to continue outpacing the slowing growth in demand, at least over the next couple of quarters, which will continue to impede charter rates.

Overall, we view Ship Finance's contract structure as well protected, but not fully insulated, from the prolonged industry downturn. As such, the company agreed to amend its long-term chartering agreements with Frontline Ltd. (not rated), its second-largest counterparty, which will reduce the income generated by these agreements by a maximum of $66 million annually in 2012-2015, after which time the charter rates will revert to previous levels. We note that Ship Finance received a $106 million compensation payment from Frontline for the temporary reduction in charter rates and also has a cash sweep mechanism for 100% of the reduced amounts. Furthermore, over the past few months, Ship Finance has taken redelivery of five containerships and four drybulk vessels before final maturity of the charters due to financial restructuring or nonpayment of its counterparties. We understand that the company has rechartered these vessels at rates below the ones in previous contracts, which will hamper its earnings potential.

Ship Finance is likely to retain a concentration of credit risk on Seadrill Ltd. (not rated) and Frontline, which we think will continue to account for about 50% and about 30%, respectively, of Ship Finance's total charter income. In our view, structural credit enhancements in Ship Finance's contracts with Seadrill benefit from heavily front-loaded charter payment profiles, and subcharters to the oil majors ExxonMobil Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+), Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+; charter commences in November 2012), and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (BBB/Stable/--) partly offset the concentration risk.

As of June 30, 2012, the fixed-rate charter backlog from Ship Finance's core fleet of 68 vessels and rigs totaled about $5.5 billion. The average remaining charter term was 10.5 years if weighted by charter revenue. In our base-case operating scenario, we estimate that Ship Finance will earn fixed-rate charter revenues (including those reported by Ship Finance's fully owned but unconsolidated subsidiaries) of about $650 million in 2012. These revenues, we expect, will then decrease to about $630 million in 2013, largely on account of gradually declining contracted rates for ultra-deepwater drilling rigs. Aside from profit-share and cash-sweep incomes, as well as certain administration expenses, we understand that revenues and operating costs are mostly fixed under long-term contracts, which provides a high degree of earnings predictability, in our view. Based on these assumptions, we forecast that Ship Finance will generate annual EBITDA (including that reported by Ship Finance's fully owned but unconsolidated subsidiaries) of about $560 million in 2012 and $540 million in 2013, absent any contributions of profit share income.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In 2012, when we expect the reduced income under the amended charters with Frontline and re-employed vessels at lower-than-previous rates will start to impede operating cash flows, Ship Finance's credit measures will weaken, notwithstanding gradually reducing debt. In our base-case scenario, in 2012 we estimate that the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will deteriorate to about 13% from about 16% in 2011, which is below our guidelines for the rating. In our view, the weakened credit measures will leave limited headroom for any further adverse operating developments.