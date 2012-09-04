TEXT-S&P summary: Ship Finance International Ltd.

Sept 04 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Ship Finance International Ltd. --------------- 04-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Bermuda
Primary SIC: Deep Sea Foreign
Trans. of
Freight
Mult. CUSIP6: 824689
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2006 BB/-- BB/--
05-Dec-2003 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Bermuda-registered Ship Finance International Ltd. (Ship
Finance) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's
dependence on the shipping industry, which we believe has speculative-grade
characteristics. The rating also reflects Ship Finance's concentrated exposure
to credit risk on its charter-party portfolio and our view that the company's
financial risk profile is "aggressive".
These factors are balanced by the company's business risk profile, which we
view as "fair". The business risk profile is underpinned by long-term,
fixed-rate, contract-based revenue and cost structures, credit enhancement for
about one-half of the company's revenues, and a large, albeit aging, fleet. In
addition, Ship Finance owns one of the largest oil tanker fleets in the world.
It also owns a fleet of dry bulk and container vessels, along with offshore
ultra-deepwater drilling rigs and supply vessels. Ship Finance is a financing
company and leases its vessels to operating companies on largely long-term
charter contracts.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We believe that conditions for global shipping operators will remain difficult
in the near term. In general, the industry is already plagued by ship
oversupply and will likely also face lower trade volumes as a result of a
slowing global economy. A flood of new ships hitting the water over the past
several quarters is cutting fleet utilization rates and eating into vessel
values and charter rates, the latter of which are continuing at historical
lows. Order books for newbuilds are still significant, albeit easing; as a
result, we expect new vessel deliveries to continue outpacing the slowing
growth in demand, at least over the next couple of quarters, which will
continue to impede charter rates.
Overall, we view Ship Finance's contract structure as well protected, but not
fully insulated, from the prolonged industry downturn. As such, the company
agreed to amend its long-term chartering agreements with Frontline Ltd. (not
rated), its second-largest counterparty, which will reduce the income
generated by these agreements by a maximum of $66 million annually in
2012-2015, after which time the charter rates will revert to previous levels.
We note that Ship Finance received a $106 million compensation payment from
Frontline for the temporary reduction in charter rates and also has a cash
sweep mechanism for 100% of the reduced amounts. Furthermore, over the past
few months, Ship Finance has taken redelivery of five containerships and four
drybulk vessels before final maturity of the charters due to financial
restructuring or nonpayment of its counterparties. We understand that the
company has rechartered these vessels at rates below the ones in previous
contracts, which will hamper its earnings potential.
Ship Finance is likely to retain a concentration of credit risk on Seadrill
Ltd. (not rated) and Frontline, which we think will continue to account for
about 50% and about 30%, respectively, of Ship Finance's total charter income.
In our view, structural credit enhancements in Ship Finance's contracts with
Seadrill benefit from heavily front-loaded charter payment profiles, and
subcharters to the oil majors ExxonMobil Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+), Statoil ASA
(AA-/Stable/A-1+; charter commences in November 2012), and Petroleo Brasileiro
S.A. - Petrobras (BBB/Stable/--) partly offset the concentration risk.
As of June 30, 2012, the fixed-rate charter backlog from Ship Finance's core
fleet of 68 vessels and rigs totaled about $5.5 billion. The average remaining
charter term was 10.5 years if weighted by charter revenue. In our base-case
operating scenario, we estimate that Ship Finance will earn fixed-rate charter
revenues (including those reported by Ship Finance's fully owned but
unconsolidated subsidiaries) of about $650 million in 2012. These revenues, we
expect, will then decrease to about $630 million in 2013, largely on account
of gradually declining contracted rates for ultra-deepwater drilling rigs.
Aside from profit-share and cash-sweep incomes, as well as certain
administration expenses, we understand that revenues and operating costs are
mostly fixed under long-term contracts, which provides a high degree of
earnings predictability, in our view. Based on these assumptions, we forecast
that Ship Finance will generate annual EBITDA (including that reported by Ship
Finance's fully owned but unconsolidated subsidiaries) of about $560 million
in 2012 and $540 million in 2013, absent any contributions of profit share
income.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In 2012, when we expect the reduced income under the amended charters with
Frontline and re-employed vessels at lower-than-previous rates will start to
impede operating cash flows, Ship Finance's credit measures will weaken,
notwithstanding gradually reducing debt. In our base-case scenario, in 2012 we
estimate that the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will
deteriorate to about 13% from about 16% in 2011, which is below our guidelines
for the rating. In our view, the weakened credit measures will leave limited
headroom for any further adverse operating developments.