TEXT-S&P asgns prelim rtg to Queen Street V Re Ltd. nts

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned a preliminary credit rating of 'B+ (sf)' to the $75 million principal-at-risk notes to be issued by Queen Street V Re Ltd., sponsored by Munich Reinsurance Co. (Munich Re; AA-/Stable/--).

The notes issued will be exposed to major North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected states within the U.S. between April 2012 and March 2015 and major European windstorms between October 2012 and March 2015 (three full windstorm seasons, as modeled by AIR Worldwide Corp. ). Queen Street V Re is a Bermudan special-purpose insurer.

Munich Re will be the cedant to the retrocession contract. It is the principal operating company, as well as the ultimate holding company for a group of affiliated companies (the Munich Re Group ).

AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR) provided the risk analysis for this transaction and will act as the event calculation agent. Following a qualifying event, AIR will calculate an index value. The index value for U.S. hurricane peril will be based on industry losses reported by Property Claims Services (PCS) allocated to county by AIR and predetermined payout factors by county and line of business. The index value for the European windstorm peril will be based on industry losses reported by PERILS AG and predetermined payout factors by CRESTA Zone.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be invested according to the investment guidelines in preselected U.S. Treasury money market funds rated 'AAAm'.

