公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's corrects the rtg for 3 notes by Natixis Financial Products LLC

Feb 10 Natixis Financial Products LLC

* Moody's corrects the rating for three Notes issued by Natixis Financial Products LLC to Aa3 from Aaa

