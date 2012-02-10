TEXT-S&P:Cincinnati Bell rtg unaffected by announcement

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B' rating and stable rating outlook on Cincinnati-based diversified telecom provider Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBI) are not immediately affected by the company's announcement that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its data center colocation business. Options range from maintaining the current structure to a partial or full IPO or sale of the business. The company expects to complete its assessment over the six to 12 months.

We will assess the impact to our credit ratings on CBI when the company finalizes its plans. However, we note that the data center business has the highest growth prospects for the company. We assume that the remaining wireline business will continue to face secular pressures leading to access-line declines of about 8% per year, and that the wireless business will be under considerable competitive threats from larger national carriers. Accordingly, we would likely view the business risk profile of Cincinnati Bell excluding the data center operations as marginally weaker, which could result in tighter financial risk parameters to maintain the current 'B' rating.