TEXT-Fitch:AG settlement a 'Net Positive' for U.S. mortgage servicers

Feb 10 - The final State Attorneys General (AGs) settlement agreement with U.S. residential mortgage servicers is a net positive that reduces some uncertainty and is likely to be felt industry-wide, according to Fitch Ratings.

The AG agreement resolves some of the subject servicer's outstanding liability for process errors, provides additional relief to at-risk borrowers and is another step in formalizing servicing industry best practices.

Fitch has already accounted for the likely increase in servicing costs and continued extension of loss mitigation timelines in its RMBS rating analysis. As such, both servicer and RMBS ratings are not likely to be impacted immediately.

In light of the protracted settlement negotiation process and consent orders announced last year, Fitch's RMBS servicer ratings already reflect the increased infrastructure costs, process changes and operational challenges, and loss mitigation timeline extensions that were formalized by this agreement.

Fitch downgraded the operational risk ratings of several residential mortgage servicers in June of last year due to:

--The growing burden of managing delinquent and defaulted mortgages in an environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny;

--The increased areas of risk identified by various regulatory bodies; and

--Slower than expected pace institutions demonstrated in reacting to the evolving scope of the foreclosure crisis.

Four of the five banks named in this agreement were among the servicers Fitch downgraded at the time.

It appears that RMBS servicers have already made significant operational changes in an effort to address process deficiencies identified in this settlement and by regulators. Nonetheless, Fitch will continue to monitor their efforts towards full compliance.

With respect to ratings on RMBS transactions, Fitch already assumed continued increases in liquidation timelines and loss severities through 2012 prior to the settlement. It is not yet certain how many loans within the transactions may be affected by the principal reductions included in the settlement. That said, Fitch currently expects that the overall impact to lifetime projected losses will not be significant enough to affect long-term credit ratings.

Fitch believes that modification schemes designed to help borrowers avoid foreclosure, including principal reductions, could improve performance. However, indiscriminately applying a wide-ranging program could raise moral hazard risk. This scenario may result in higher defaults among borrowers who would otherwise remain current despite their negative equity position. This in turn would potentially increase total losses to the trusts, particularly if the principal reductions are not effective in reducing defaults.

If implementation of the policies takes longer than expected or prevents timelines from ultimately improving in future years as quickly as currently expected, Fitch believes the settlement may have incremental negative rating implications in the long-term.

While the settlement applies to the country's five largest servicers, Fitch believes that many of the process changes mandated will be widely adopted by the servicing industry.

In addition, there have been changes to HAMP, along with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac servicer guidelines, which also institute some of these general ideas. The CFPB has announced intentions with regard to establishing and enforcing servicer best practices for all servicers. And, most recently, President Obama announced his 'Homeowner Bill of Rights' which proposes to establish federal standards for servicer's actions.

As the final versions of these standards are established, interpretations and priorities from these varying parties will likely require additional time to reconcile and put into practice as one set of usable guidelines.

The finalization of this agreement is expected to bring an end to over a year of investigation and uncertainty with regard to the 49 states in the settlement. For these states, the agreement resolves certain violations of civil law regarding servicing activities. However, it does not prevent state or federal authorities from filing criminal actions or individual borrowers from filing lawsuits.