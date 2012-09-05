TEXT-S&P summary: Accor S.A.

Sept 05 -

Summary analysis -- Accor S.A. ------------------------------------ 05-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Hotels and motels

Mult. CUSIP6: 0043M0

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Feb-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

03-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on France-based hotel operator Accor S.A. (Accor) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as the leading European player, and its "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.

Accor's business risk profile is underpinned by its brand diversity, competitive positions in budget and economy hotels, and leading position in the French market. These strengths are mitigated by high industry cyclicality and the group's lack of exposure to North America after the disposal of its U.S. subsidiary Motel 6.

Our view of Accor's financial risk profile takes into account its aggressive financial policy, limited capacity to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), and substantial operating lease commitments. These weaknesses are offset by the group's ongoing hotel disposal program and its limited debt on a reported basis.