TEXT-S&P summary: Accor S.A.

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma reports qtrly loss per share $1.36
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
Sept 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Accor S.A. ------------------------------------ 05-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France
Primary SIC: Hotels and motels
Mult. CUSIP6: 0043M0
Mult. CUSIP6: 0043M1
Mult. CUSIP6: 0043M6
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Feb-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
03-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on France-based hotel operator Accor S.A. (Accor) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as the leading European player, and its "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.
Accor's business risk profile is underpinned by its brand diversity, competitive positions in budget and economy hotels, and leading position in the French market. These strengths are mitigated by high industry cyclicality and the group's lack of exposure to North America after the disposal of its U.S. subsidiary Motel 6.
Our view of Accor's financial risk profile takes into account its aggressive financial policy, limited capacity to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), and substantial operating lease commitments. These weaknesses are offset by the group's ongoing hotel disposal program and its limited debt on a reported basis.
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Heidrick & Struggles reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results