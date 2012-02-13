TEXT-S&P says Deutsche Boerse off watch neg;rtgs afrmd

Feb 13 -

-- The European Commission has blocked the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext.

-- We are removing from CreditWatch negative the 'AA' long-term counterparty credit and debt ratings on Deutsche Boerse and affirming all the ratings on Deutsche Boerse.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that, as Deutsche Boerse is again pursuing its strategy as a stand-alone operation, it will continue to report strong profitability underpinned by its broadly diversified revenue base, its secure market position, and management's commitment to strong cost discipline.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had removed its ratings on Deutsche Boerse AG (DBAG) from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Feb. 16, 2011. At the same time, we affirmed all the ratings on the company, including the 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty ratings. The outlook is stable.

The CreditWatch placement with negative implications in February 2011 reflected our view that DBAG's financial profile could deteriorate following a merger with the more-leveraged, lower-rated NYSE Euronext (A+/Stable/A-1). We believed that, for business and reputation reasons, DBAG might feel compelled to provide financial support to NYSE Euronext. However, this risk disappears with the European Commission's decision to block the proposed merger of the two entities.

We affirmed the ratings because we consider that DBAG's prospects as a stand-alone company remain strong. Despite significant time spent on the failed merger, some important actions were taken in 2011, which, in our view, consolidated DBAG's business position. One example is DBAG's new partnership with Cetip (not rated)--the Brazilian Central Securities Depositary--through DBAG's subsidiary Clearstream International (not rated). This partnership provides further evidence of Clearstream's position as a leading global provider of collateral management services.

Another example is the successful implementation of a new equity options trading platform at U.S. subsidiary International Securities Exchange (ISE), which, in our opinion, has helped stabilize ISE's market share in the U.S.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DBAG will continue to report strong profitability underpinned by its broadly diversified revenue base, its dominant market position, and management's commitment to strong cost discipline. Leverage metrics should also keep improving in 2012, in our view.

We could lower the rating if we observe a relaxing of risk-management policies, or an unexpected increase in leverage. On the contrary, we could raise the rating if the group's debt-servicing capacity and leverage metrics materially improve and if, at the same time, the group captures significant market share in OTC clearing without compromising the robustness of its financial safeguards.

