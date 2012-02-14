版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 16:58 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns Aa3 backed issuer rtgs to Natixis Funding Corp

Feb 14 Natixis Funding Corp.

* Moody's assigns Aa3 backed issuer ratings to Natixis Funding Corp; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐