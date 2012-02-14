TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in U.K. RMBS Uropa Securities' series 2007-1B

Feb 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions resolve our Dec. 12, 2011 CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on all notes in this transaction.

-- We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in Uropa Securities' series 2007-1B.

-- Uropa 2007-1B is backed by a pool of nonconforming assets originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co., Kensington Mortgage Co., and Money Partners.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Uropa Securities PLC's series 2007-1B (see list below).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2 to B2 notes (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update") due to an update to our methodology and assumptions for rating U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

We again placed the ratings on the class A2 to A4 notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 21, 2011 (see "Ratings On 305 Tranches In 120 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions") due to their link to the rating on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1), which is the swap counterparty in this transaction. We had downgraded the swap counterparty on Nov. 29, 2011 (see "Royal Bank of Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank Criteria Change; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable").

Today's rating actions are based on the credit and cash flow analysis that we completed in line with our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, and our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We have lowered our rating on the class A2b notes to 'A+ (sf)', which is the maximum achievable rating based on its link to the rating on the currency swap counterparty, The Royal Bank of Scotland, plus one notch. This is due to the swap documentation not being compliant with our 2010 counterparty criteria. In our opinion, this 'A+ (sf)' rating would not have been achievable without giving credit to the currency swap. Our analysis achieved this rating with no credit given to the liquidity facility.

We have lowered our ratings on the class A3 and A4 notes to 'A (sf)', which is the maximum achievable rating based on its link to the liquidly facility provider, Danske Bank A/S (A/Negative/A-1). This is the maximum achievable rating in accordance with our 2010 counterparty criteria, due to the weak commitment language that applies if the liquidity facility provider ceases be an appropriately rated entity. We have lowered our ratings on the class M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes to levels in line with our ratings criteria. We applied our updated U.K RMBS criteria to all notes, and overall the minimum credit support requirement for all rating levels has increased. All of Uropa 2007-1B's notes benefit from the credit enhancement provided by the reserve fund, which is currently fully funded at GBP4.25 million, and excess spread.