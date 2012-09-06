版本:
BRIEF-Moody's issues annual credit report on Qatar

Sept 06 Qatar

* Moody's issues annual credit report on Qatar. Moody's says that Qatar's Aa2 government bond rating and stable outlook continue to be underpinned by the country's hydrocarbon-driven high economic and government financial strengths.

