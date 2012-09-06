版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Fresenius' Ba1 corporate family rating, outlook stable

Sept 06 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

* Moody's confirmed Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (Fresenius, "FSE") Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) as well as the Baa3 senior secured bank rating and the Ba1 senior unsecured long term rating. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐