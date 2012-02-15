TEXT-Fitch:Legal final maturity wall could see European CMBS downgrades follow Japan

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings says that investment grade European
CMBS ratings are becoming increasingly vulnerable to downgrades
as legal final maturity (LFM) approaches. This could see Europe
follow the Japanese CMBS experience, where most loan maturities
have now passed and the majority of loans defaulted. There have
been multiple downgrades of Japanese CMBS as the remaining time
in tail periods diminishes and servicers seek to work out
defaulted loan positions by LFM.
Within the last six months of a transaction's tail period,
collateral quality becomes less relevant in mitigating growing
execution risk in loan workout. Short remaining timelines
threaten the realisation of recoveries in time to avoid default
by LFM. If a transaction has reached this stage, Fitch generally
views it as incompatible with investment grade ratings. The
agency identifies and monitors potential 'at risk' transactions
in advance of LFM, particularly within a transaction's final 18
months. However, each transaction will have unique circumstances
and Fitch's overall assessment will vary according to collateral
quality, jurisdiction, control mechanisms, transaction
complexity and servicer strategy.
Due to the weak economic environment and lack of refinancing
options, most European CMBS borrowers are failing to repay loans
by their loan maturity dates. In these cases, servicers face the
challenge of working out the defaulted loans in order to
maximise recovery, balancing the time value of money and meeting
LFM. While a servicer may favour using the full available time
to maximise sales proceeds, the remaining tail period can
constrain the maximum achievable ratings. A protracted workout
introduces the risk that the issuer's assets and liabilities
remain outstanding at LFM and so also of a default of the rated
notes.
One of the earliest examples of this approaching phenomenon
in European CMBS is Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V.
(Opera). The collateral backing this transaction consists of
secondary quality Dutch offices. The LFM of this transaction is
today and all remaining notes are expected to default. The Class
A notes of this transaction were downgraded to distressed levels
(to 'CCCsf' from 'BBBsf') on 30 June 2011, when it became highly
unlikely that the underlying defaulted loan would be worked out
by LFM. This reflected that noteholders were unable to reach
consensus on bids for the company and its assets.
All notes in Opera were further downgraded on 2 December
2011 to 'Csf' to reflect the inevitable default of the notes at
LFM. This followed the suspension of an auction process that had
been instigated 3.5 months earlier. The key rating drivers were
previously overall borrower leverage and debt financing
conditions. However, these were supplanted by the illiquidity of
the assets given the short remaining tail period. The erosion of
time has restricted the servicer's operational flexibility and
weakened its bargaining position with both the borrower and
potential external providers of finance.
While Japanese CMBS loan maturities have passed their peak,
European CMBS loan maturities start to ramp up considerably in
2012, peaking in 2013. Japanese CMBS LFMs peak over 2012-2014
with major outstanding transactions well into their tail
periods. European CMBS LFMs peak over 2016-2017 with few yet
facing the situation of Opera. Operational risk in European CMBS
is therefore expected to intensify, as servicer capacity is
increasingly put to the test. Some defaulted loans will absorb
more servicer resources than others; notes backed by loans that
are secured by high quality collateral may find themselves on
the backburner, especially if servicers are prepared to place
reliance on sponsor-led business plans. Idiosyncratic risk and
rating actions can be expected to intensify, as individual loan
workouts vary, business plans change over time and refinancing
risk grows as note LFM approaches.
Fitch will look through leverage to broader operational
risks as LFM approaches and will cap ratings accordingly. Where
transactions approach LFM or are seeing a protracted work-out
process, key rating drivers will change, particularly in the
final 18 months before LFM.
In contrast to Europe and Japan, US CMBS transactions do not
see loan maturities peak until 2015-2017 with loan tenors
generally of ten years. Transaction maturities are generally 30
years or more, providing very long tail periods after loans have
matured and allowing considerably more time to work out
defaulted positions prior to LFM than European and Japanese
transactions.