TEXT-S&P rates Prologis European Property Fund II BBB/A-2;otlk stbl

Sept 07 -
Overview
-- Luxembourg-registered property fund Prologis European Properties Fund
II (PEPF II) has, in our view, a "satisfactory" business risk profile
underpinned by a large portfolio of prime, recently built, logistics
properties in Europe.
-- We classify PEPF II's financial risk profile as "intermediate,"
reflecting an EBITDA-to-interest-coverage ratio of 3x and a loan-to-value
ratio below 45%.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit
ratings to PEPF II.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PEPF II should continue to
generate stable cash flows and maintain its current credit metrics over the
medium term, and our assumption that the governance and financial policy of
PEPF II's majority shareholder, U.S. based international property developer
Prologis Inc., will remain constant.
Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2'
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Luxemburg property fund
Prologis European Properties Fund II (PEPF II). The outlook is stable.