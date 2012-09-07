TEXT-S&P rates Prologis European Property Fund II BBB/A-2;otlk stbl

Sept 07 -

Overview

-- Luxembourg-registered property fund Prologis European Properties Fund II (PEPF II) has, in our view, a "satisfactory" business risk profile underpinned by a large portfolio of prime, recently built, logistics properties in Europe.

-- We classify PEPF II's financial risk profile as "intermediate," reflecting an EBITDA-to-interest-coverage ratio of 3x and a loan-to-value ratio below 45%.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to PEPF II.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PEPF II should continue to generate stable cash flows and maintain its current credit metrics over the medium term, and our assumption that the governance and financial policy of PEPF II's majority shareholder, U.S. based international property developer Prologis Inc., will remain constant.

Rating Action

On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Luxemburg property fund Prologis European Properties Fund II (PEPF II). The outlook is stable.