TEXT-S&P rts NXP senior secured loan 'B+'

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the proposed $475 million
incremental senior secured term loan (the Tranche B loan) due
March 2019, issued by Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP B.V.
(B+/Stable/--) and its subsidiary NXP Funding LLC
(together, NXP). The issue rating on the Tranche B
loan is in line with the corporate credit rating on NXP B.V. We
have also assigned a recovery rating of '4' to the Tranche B
loan, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery
prospects in the event of a payment default.
The ratings on the Tranche B loan are subject to our
satisfactory review of the final documentation.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on NXP's
senior secured debt facilities. The recovery rating on these
facilities remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation
of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of default.
We also affirmed the 'BB' issue rating on NXP's super senior
debt, which includes a EUR458 million forward-start facility.
The '1' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged,
reflecting our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for
debtholders in the event of a payment default.
We understand that NXP will use the proceeds of the Tranche
B loan, along with drawings on the group's revolving credit
facility, to fully refinance its euro- and U.S.
dollar-denominated unsecured notes.
Our issue rating on NXP's euro- and U.S. dollar-denominated
unsecured notes is unchanged at 'B'. The recovery rating on the
unsecured notes is '5', reflecting our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment
default. We expect to withdraw these ratings when the unsecured
notes are repaid.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
We understand that the Tranche B loan due 2019 will benefit
from the same terms and conditions as the existing $1 billion
senior secured loan ($995 million outstanding as of Jan. 1,
2012) due April 2017.
Recovery prospects for the Tranche B loan are supported by
our assumption that, in a default, the group would be
reorganized rather than liquidated. This reflects our view that
NXP would retain sufficient intellectual property and customer
relationships for a sustainable business model.
In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default
scenario. Under our hypothetical scenario, we envisage, among
other things, declining revenues as a result of a significant
macroeconomic and industry slowdown, a significant drop in
operating margins, and meaningful capital expenditure and
research and development commitments.
We have revised our hypothetical year of default to 2016,
from 2015 previously, as we assume that NXP will be unable to
refinance debt maturing that year. We have revised our
assumptions for the default scenario because we believe that the
proposed transaction (the Tranche B loan and associated
refinancing) largely mitigates refinancing risks in 2015. We
assume that the EUR458 million forward-start facility due 2015
would be refinanced and would remain outstanding at our
simulated point of default.
At our hypothetical point of default in 2016, EBITDA would
decline to about $440 million.
We estimate the stressed enterprise value at the point of
hypothetical default to be approximately $2.48 billion (assuming
proportionate consolidation of NXP's subsidiary Systems on
Silicon Manufacturing Co. Pte. Ltd. ), based on a
combination of market-multiple and discounted cash flow
approaches. We value the core NXP business, other nonguarantors,
and NXP's 62% stake in SSMC separately when determining the
overall value of the group. We assign a stressed enterprise
value to SSMC at a higher multiple than we do to the remaining
NXP operations.
After taking these factors into account and deducting the
costs of enforcement and other priority liabilities of about
$275 million, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about $2.21
billion. We assume that the group would have repaid the super
senior notes maturing in 2013, before our hypothetical default,
and therefore super senior debt would comprise only the EUR458
million forward-start facility, which we assume would be
refinanced in full in 2015.
With about $3.05 billion outstanding at default for senior
secured debtholders, we see recovery within the 30%-50% range,
translating into a recovery rating of '4' on the various senior
secured debt instruments.