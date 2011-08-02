版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 2日 星期二 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts CMBS nts by German Residential Funding p.l.c.

Aug 02 German Residential Funding p.l.c [GERSF.UL]

* Moody's downgrades the Class A1 EMEA CMBS Notes issued by German Residential Funding p.l.c.

